The subjective feeling of old age among the Swiss is starting later and later. This is the conclusion of a new study.

From the age of 80, people in Switzerland feel old on average.

This is according to a federal government publication.

According to the study, institutional care in retirement and nursing homes is also on the decline. Show more

Senior citizens feel old later today. The subjectively perceived start of old age has increased from an average of 69 years in the 1990s to around 80 years, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday.

However, the life situation in the "third age", i.e. between 65 and 80 years of age, differs from that in the "fourth age", i.e. from 80 years of age, as emphasized in the publication "Panorama Society Switzerland", which was published on Monday. In addition to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the universities of Fribourg and Neuchâtel and the Swiss Academy of Humanities and Social Sciences (SAGW) are also involved in the publication.

People in the "fourth age" are increasingly experiencing illness and dependency. The report states that the growth of this age group is the highest in relative terms.

Retirement homes less popular

The researchers noted a growing diversity in living and household arrangements and in the organization of life after retirement. On the one hand, there are more options, but on the other hand there are also inequalities in terms of financial situation and health. Despite the generally good situation of the older population, poverty in old age is still present.

According to the publication, long-term care has also changed against the backdrop of increasing life expectancy and diversity. Institutional care in retirement and nursing homes is on the decline, while outpatient care and models such as day care, night care and short stays in retirement and nursing homes are on the rise.

