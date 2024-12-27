Patients in Switzerland are increasingly opting for generics instead of original medicines. sda

Since the introduction of the higher co-payment, more and more Swiss people are opting for low-cost generics. But regulatory hurdles are preventing the full savings potential from being exploited.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the co-payment for original medicines was raised to 40%, more and more patients in Switzerland are turning to cheaper generics.

According to Helsana data, this is significantly increasing their market share.

Health insurers such as Helsana and Concordia see great savings potential in generics

However, regulatory hurdles are said to make it difficult for new generics to enter the market. Show more

Anyone in Switzerland who chooses an original medicine instead of a cheaper generic must pay 40 percent more out of their own pocket since the Federal Council revised the regulations.

This measure, which is intended to increase patients' personal responsibility, is beginning to bear fruit: more and more people are opting for the cheaper generic products, as SRF writes.

Generics on the rise

According to data from health insurer Helsana, the proportion of people taking generics has risen significantly. In July 2024, 25 percent of chronically ill people had already switched to generics - an increase compared to 12 percent in the previous year, when the co-payment was even lower. Urs Kilchenmann, spokesperson for Helsana, calls this development "a step in the right direction".

The health insurance company Concordia also sees great savings potential. It alone could save ten million francs a year if more policyholders opted for generics.

Regulatory hurdles slow down potential

Despite its success, the full potential has not yet been exploited. One reason for this is the high regulatory requirements that make it difficult for generics to enter the Swiss market. According to Kilchenmann, relaxing these requirements could significantly increase supply.

Specifically, he proposes Digital package inserts: instead of a physical package insert, a QR code on the packaging could suffice to reduce costs. Flexible pack sizes: Generic manufacturers could produce more cheaply as a result, which would make the market more attractive.

A model with exemplary character?

Healthcare costs in Switzerland remain an ongoing issue. Greater promotion of generics could not only relieve the financial burden on patients in the long term, but also on health insurance companies and the healthcare system as a whole.

However, this requires not only the willingness of consumers, but also political decisions to facilitate access to generics.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.