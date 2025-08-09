Valuable resources such as arable land, water and energy are lost through food waste. (archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss produce 2.8 million tons of food waste every year. This is according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), citing an ETH study.

Every year, the Swiss produce 330 kilograms of food waste per person.

But not everything is thrown away.

Waste can occur during cultivation, processing, sale and consumption.

Meat, coffee and cocoa beans have the greatest negative impact on the environment. Show more

However, not all food is equally relevant for the climate. "The environmental impact of a tonne of food waste varies greatly depending on which products it is made up of and where in the value chain it occurs," writes the FOEN.

According to the report, meat, coffee and cocoa beans have the greatest environmental impact in terms of food waste. Butter, eggs, cheese, fish, oils and products imported by air also make a significant contribution to Switzerland's CO2 footprint . However, unused fruit, vegetables and baked goods also play a role, as they are thrown away on a large scale.

To avoid food waste, WWF Switzerland recommends avoiding unnecessary purchases, using leftovers and storing food properly.