The distribution areas of the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) in Europe in 2017. KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

The Asian tiger mosquito continues to spread in Switzerland. With it comes the risk of diseases in the country that were previously known mainly from the tropics, such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Asian tiger mosquito has made itself at home in Switzerland.

This increases the risk of being infected with tropical diseases such as chikungunya, Zika or dengue fever.

A vaccine against dengue has already been approved in Switzerland, and one against Zika is currently being developed. Show more

The Asian tiger mosquito, originally from Southeast Asia, is spreading in Europe and is also present in Switzerland. Since its first appearance in Ticino in 2003, it has continued to spread, particularly along transport routes and in urban areas. The mosquito is active during the day and is considered aggressive in its biting behavior. It is a potential vector of tropical diseases. An overview:

CHIKUNGUNYA

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the chikungunya virus is generally harmless. However, fever and severe joint pain can last for weeks to months in many of those affected. Severe cases are rare, but occur particularly in older people or those with severe previous illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mortality rate is less than one percent.

To date, no one in Switzerland has been infected with the chikungunya virus. All cases of chikungunya registered in Switzerland were due to infection while traveling in other countries.

In July, however, the World Health Organization warned of a global epidemic of the mosquito-borne viral disease. The disease has already been detected in 119 countries, including Europe. "We are sounding the alarm early so that countries can prepare in good time," said a WHO spokesperson.

Just a few days earlier, in Lipsheim (F), only around one hundred kilometers from Basel, a person had contracted the chikungunya virus for the first time. Nevertheless, the Federal Office of Public Health still considers the probability of local transmission in Switzerland to be very low.

There is currently no approved vaccination against chikungunya in Switzerland.

DENGUE

Not everyone who is infected with the dengue virus becomes ill. According to the FOPH, in 40 to 80 percent of cases the infection is asymptomatic. Those people who do experience symptoms typically have a high fever, headaches, aching limbs and skin rashes.

However, dengue is particularly dangerous in the event of a second infection. This is because the risk of developing a severe course of the disease is higher with a second infection.

In recent years, the number of dengue fever cases has risen sharply worldwide. There have also been isolated cases of transmission in Europe. To date, there has been no transmission in Switzerland, but more and more travelers returning home are infected. A vaccination against dengue fever has been approved in Switzerland since the end of July 2024. It is only recommended for people who have already had a first infection and are traveling to risk areas.

ZIKA

Another virus transmitted by the tiger mosquito is the Zika virus. It usually causes no or mild symptoms in adults. In 60 to 80 percent of cases, the infection is asymptomatic. In the remaining cases, a variety of symptoms can occur, and in rare cases, severe neurological complications are also possible.

In unborn children, an infection of the mother with the Zika virus can also lead to severe malformations. Pregnant women also have an increased risk of complications.

In Europe, the first locally transmitted Zika cases were observed in France in 2019. There have been no local transmissions in Switzerland to date. There are currently no vaccines against Zika. However, according to the Center for Travel Medicine at the University of Zurich, various Zika vaccines are currently in development.

WEST NILE VIRUS

The tiger mosquito can also transmit the West Nile virus. However, other native mosquitoes can also spread this disease. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, the two mosquito species Culex pipiens - the widespread European house mosquito - and Culex modestus appear to play a particularly important role in spreading the virus in Europe.

West Nile virus is mainly found in wild birds, but can also be transmitted by mosquitoes to horses and humans. According to the FOPH, around 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. After an incubation period of 2 to 14 days, 20 percent of infected people develop flu-like symptoms with a high fever, sometimes with redness on the torso. Complications such as meningitis occur rarely, in less than one percent of those infected, especially in older people. In very rare cases, these complications can lead to death.

West Nile virus is found on all continents, and recently cases have also been reported in Europe. In Switzerland, West Nile virus was first detected in native mosquitoes in August 2022.