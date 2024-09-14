The third show fight between former world boxing champion Regina Halmich and TV presenter Stefan Raab is coming up on September 14 at 8.15 pm. (archive picture) Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

There were many indications that Stefan Raab would go through with it - no more big TV appearances, ever. But now the "Raabinator" wants to box on TV once again.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former entertainer Stefan Raab shows courage in his spectacular TV comeback.

He steps into the ring against former world boxing champion Regina Halmich - for the third time. And this time supposedly for the last time.

RTL broadcasts the event live at 8.15 pm. Show more

After almost a decade away from the screen, entertainer Stefan Raab is set to make his television comeback on Saturday. The former "TV total" presenter, who is still adored by many fans, will box against Regina Halmich in an exhibition match in Düsseldorf that evening.

RTL will broadcast the event live (20:15). This is not the first time that the now 57-year-old has met the former world boxing champion in the ring. Fists were already flying in 2001 and 2007 - Raab lost both times. Halmich even broke his nose in 2001.

However, the question of who will win the third - and supposedly last - fight is just one of many questions that will arise before the evening. First of all, what Raab looks like today should be of quite banal interest. He retired from the screen in 2015 and worked behind the scenes from then on. In 2018, he did appear with a stage program, but it was not broadcast on television. In recent years, Raab has been like a phantom for the vast majority of his fans.

What does Raab look like today?

In the days leading up to the battle, he used the mystery surrounding his appearance as part of his advertising strategy. In short clips, he was sometimes supposedly overweight, sometimes - with alleged medical help - visually transformed into a kind of Cologne Ken doll.

A second, not insignificant question: Will it be a one-off screen comeback or will there be more? The rumor mill is boiling in the TV industry. Raab is now represented on the market with a new production company.

Halmich does not want to hold back

Boxing opponent Regina Halmich said before the fight that she expects a well-trained Raab. She will counter accordingly. "It's clear: I won't hold back. Because Stefan will of course go all the way," she told dpa. They want to fight for six rounds, she also explained to RTL. "You simply can't do that without really hard training."

The PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, where the fight will take place, is completely sold out with 14,000 spectators. The event will be hosted by Raab's old partner Elton, with Frank "Buschi" Buschmann as commentator. Laura Wontorra will report from the ring.

Raab was successful with his anarchic style

Raab, whose career blossomed at the former music channel Viva, was long regarded as an innovator in TV entertainment with his anarchic style. For years, he mainly shaped the program of RTL competitor ProSieben, among other things with his show "TV total" and the game show "Schlag den Raab".

He also competed for Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 ("Wadde hadde dudde da?") and played a key role in Lena Meyer-Landrut winning the music competition in 2010. In 2013, he was even one of the presenters of the TV duel between the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her challenger Peer Steinbrück.

Then, in 2015, there was an abrupt break. Raab declared that he would retire from the screen ("I have decided to hang up my TV shoes at the end of this year"). Since then, he has worked in the background of the industry. His old show "TV total", for example, is now hosted by Sebastian Pufpaff.