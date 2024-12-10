Trial begins in Schumacher blackmail case The attempted blackmail of the family of racing driver Michael Schumacher is being heard at the Wuppertal DE Justice Center. Image: dpa Several men are said to have tried to blackmail Michael and Corinna Schumacher with private photos (archive photo). Image: dpa The attempted blackmail of the family of racing driver Michael Schumacher is being heard at the Wuppertal Justice Center. Image: dpa Chief public prosecutor Wolf-Tilmann Baumert on the filing of charges of attempted blackmail against the Schumacher family. Image: dpa Trial begins in Schumacher blackmail case The attempted blackmail of the family of racing driver Michael Schumacher is being heard at the Wuppertal DE Justice Center. Image: dpa Several men are said to have tried to blackmail Michael and Corinna Schumacher with private photos (archive photo). Image: dpa The attempted blackmail of the family of racing driver Michael Schumacher is being heard at the Wuppertal Justice Center. Image: dpa Chief public prosecutor Wolf-Tilmann Baumert on the filing of charges of attempted blackmail against the Schumacher family. Image: dpa

A man from Wuppertal allegedly tried to blackmail the family of former racing driver Michael Schumacher for 15 million euros using private photos and videos. Now the trial begins.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Start of the trial in the Schumacher blackmail case: Three men are on trial in Wuppertal for allegedly attempting to blackmail Michael Schumacher's family for 15 million euros using stolen private photos and videos.

The alleged main perpetrator, a 53-year-old with a criminal record, was employed by the family, copied the material and is said to have made the demand with the support of two accomplices.

Swiss investigations led to the indictment: the police identified those involved through technical tracing and incriminating statements; the trial will continue into the new year Show more

The spectacular attempt to blackmail the family of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher will be tried in court in Wuppertal DE from this Tuesday (10.00 a.m.). Three men are in the dock, but only one of them is in custody as the alleged main perpetrator. He is accused of attempted extortion in a particularly serious case, the other two of aiding and abetting.

15 million euros demanded

The indictment states that the blackmailer demanded 15 million euros. Otherwise, private photos and videos of the family would be published on the darknet.

After suffering a serious head injury in a skiing accident at the end of 2013, Michael Schumacher's family has consistently shielded himself. There are practically no private photos or videos of the Schumacher family, let alone of the multiple world champion himself.

One of the men charged with aiding and abetting is a 53-year-old from Wülfrath near Wuppertal. He was employed by the Schumacher family as an employee of a security company. He is alleged to have made copies of private image and video files.

Using the material as a bargaining chip, a man of the same age from Wuppertal is said to have called the family in Switzerland and demanded 15 million euros. His son (30) is said to have helped.

Defense lawyer skeptical

The 53-year-old from Wuppertal and alleged main perpetrator not only has a criminal record, he is also said to have been on probation when he was arrested. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office is expecting a maximum sentence of four years in prison for him, otherwise the case would have had to be brought before the regional court and not the district court.

Several phone calls were made in an attempt to extort the 15 million euros from the Schumacher family. An employee of the family living in Switzerland had demanded a sample of the material as evidence. This had been sent via a technically untraceable e-mail address. However, the Swiss police were able to trace the caller's number back to Kassel DE.

Violation of personal rights

Further investigations had led to the two men from Wuppertal, of whom the 53-year-old had named and incriminated the man from Wülfrath as the source of the material during his interrogation before the magistrate. However, private material belonging to the Schumacher family had also been found at the Wuppertal father-son duo. In addition to aiding and abetting attempted blackmail, the Wülfrath man is also accused of violating the Schumachers' personal rights.

Ten witnesses have been summoned for the first day of the trial, including two police officers. The trial will continue one day before Christmas Eve, but a verdict is not expected until the new year. The court has scheduled five trial days.

