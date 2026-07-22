The trial of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s long-time head of state who was captured by the U.S. military, is set to begin on June 1, 2027, in New York. His attorney, Barry Pollack, told the German Press Agency (DPA) of this. Several U.S. media outlets also reported on the court’s decision. The prosecution had previously filed a motion requesting that the trial begin in June.

Maduro had ruled his country authoritatively for years at the head of a socialist government. Earlier this year, he and his wife were captured in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in a controversial operation carried out by U.S. special forces. Critics described the operation as a violation of international law.

What the U.S. Accuses Maduro Of

The U.S. has charged Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, with, among other things, “drug-related terrorism.” According to the indictment, the 63-year-old is alleged to have used his office as president and previous government posts over the years to facilitate the smuggling of thousands of metric tons of cocaine into the U.S. In addition, the indictment states that he allegedly sold diplomatic passports to drug traffickers, facilitated flights disguised as diplomatic missions to launder drug proceeds, and protected drug shipments. In doing so, Maduro is alleged to have allied himself with drug traffickers and personally benefited from these activities.

Maduro and Flores have so far denied the allegations and, in turn, accused the United States of kidnapping them. Maduro and his wife have been held in pretrial detention in Brooklyn, New York, since their arrest.

Venezuela's Acting President Cooperates with the U.S.

Venezuela is now led by former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president, who is working with Washington on issues including oil. U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration aims to exploit the country’s vast oil reserves for the benefit of the United States and is now exerting considerable influence over Venezuela’s oil industry and politics. Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

The U.S. and numerous other countries had ceased to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state, at the latest since the controversial presidential election in July 2024. Months before the U.S. military operation in Caracas, the U.S. military had repeatedly attacked boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific that were allegedly carrying drugs.