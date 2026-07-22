The foreign ministers of Russia and the United States, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio, have announced that they will hold talks on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila.

The meeting will be “definitely useful” despite the strained relations with the U.S., Lavrov said, according to Russian state media.

Rubio told reporters that he had already spoken briefly with Lavrov on Tuesday and confirmed the meeting for Thursday. The foreign ministers had last met in July 2025 in Malaysia—also within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Lavrov: What did Trump mean?

Lavrov said he wanted to ask Rubio about U.S. President Donald Trump’s assessment that a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine was possible. Trump had made these remarks at the NATO summit in Ankara. The Russian foreign minister accused the U.S. of supporting Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory through arms sales and the sharing of targeting data.

“We would like to see this war come to an end. I think it would be good for Russia if this war ended,” Rubio said in Manila. The U.S. remains willing to play a constructive role in this regard. Trump’s attempts to bring an end to Russia’s war of aggression—which has now been going on for nearly four and a half years—are currently on hold, in part because the U.S. president is preoccupied with his own war against Iran.