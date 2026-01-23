The U.S. has experienced its warmest month since weather records began. In July, the average temperature in the contiguous states was just under 25 degrees—accompanied by drought and severe flash floods.

ARCHIVE – A visitor climbs the entrance steps of the Jefferson Memorial with an umbrella in hand during a heat advisory. Photo: Nathan Howard/AP/dpa

For 130 years The U.S. is experiencing its hottest month on record

Here's what it's all about July 2026 was the warmest month on record in the United States since records began in 1895.

In the contiguous United States, the average temperature was just under 25 degrees.

While there was generally too little rain, severe flash floods struck Texas and eastern New York State, among other areas. Summary created with

July will go down in U.S. history as the warmest month on record. The U.S. National Climate Data Center (NCEI) reported that the average temperature in July was just under 25 degrees.

"That was the warmest July—and also the warmest month on record—since records began 132 years ago," the agency said. The data dates back to 1895.

The data refer to the contiguous United States, and therefore exclude Alaska, Hawaii, and other U.S. territories. July is typically the hottest month of the year in this region.

The average temperature in the region in July was 1.8 degrees above the 20th-century average. Despite below-average precipitation overall, several regions experienced heavy rainfall, “including major flash floods in the Texas Hill Country and eastern New York,” the agency said.

"Significantly above-average values were recorded, particularly in the western interior, the Southwest, the Rocky Mountains, the northern Plains, and the upper Midwest, as well as in parts of the Gulf Coast and the Southeast."