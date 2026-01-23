In the wake of the latest attacks and threats by the U.S. against Iran, a diplomatic solution seems to have once again become a distant prospect.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military launched two waves of attacks and also struck a ship that is alleged to have violated the blockade of Iranian ports.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure, before striking a conciliatory tone shortly afterward. Iran had allowed a U.S. citizen detained in late 2024 to leave the country, Trump announced on Truth Social. “The United States of America appreciates this gesture of goodwill on the part of Iran!” Trump did not provide any details about the woman; he merely wrote that she was out of the country and safe.

Two waves of attacks in one day

Earlier, on Wednesday alone, the U.S. military had launched two waves of attacks against Iran; the most recent began at 3:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. German time), as the U.S. military command responsible for the region (Centcom) announced on the X platform. The attacks were intended to limit Iran’s ability to threaten commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The military did not initially provide any further details regarding the targets of the attacks.

The pro-government Iranian news agency Mehr reported three explosions in the port city of Chabahar. According to the report, there were also attacks in Rask in the far southeast of the country, as well as in the vicinity of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf and in Ahvaz in the southwest. The state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing a local official, that four locations on the outskirts of Ahvaz had been hit.

Sirens are wailing in Bahrain

Shortly after the start of the new wave of U.S. attacks on targets in Iran, sirens and the sounds of explosions were heard again in the Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain, both U.S. allies. The Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced on the platform X that air defense systems had been activated in response to drone attacks. In Bahrain, the public was urged to remain calm and seek shelter. As on previous nights, no further details were provided, but both countries have repeatedly been the targets of Iranian retaliatory strikes during the war.

In Kuwait, the armed forces said they had already intercepted four cruise missiles and 21 drones on Wednesday that had entered the country's airspace. The U.S. military maintains military bases there, as well as in Bahrain and other Arab states in the region.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing military escalation in the region. He called on all parties involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and return to dialogue and diplomacy. He warned that if hostilities were to resume in full force, there would be “catastrophic consequences.” Guterres also reiterated the need to ensure the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Enforces Naval Blockade—Including an Attack on a Tanker

In addition to the mutual attacks, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports is also causing tensions; U.S. forces have been enforcing the blockade again since Tuesday following a temporary hiatus. According to their own reports, within the first 24 hours they diverted two merchant ships that had attempted to break through the blockade.

In addition, according to CENTCOM, the U.S. military attacked an unloaded oil tanker on Wednesday that was reportedly heading for an Iranian port in the Persian Gulf. The ship’s crew allegedly ignored several warnings and attempted to breach the naval blockade. The ship was reportedly traveling in international waters toward the island of Charg, which is important to Iran’s oil industry. The U.S. military stated that it fired missiles at the funnel of the ship, which was flying the Curaçao flag, rendering it unable to maneuver.

During the Iran War, the U.S. had already imposed a naval blockade as early as mid-April against ships heading to or departing from Iranian ports or coastal areas. However, this blockade was subsequently lifted in mid-June as part of the framework agreement with Tehran. During this earlier naval blockade, the U.S. military reported that it had diverted more than 140 ships and rendered nine ships inoperable whose crews refused to cooperate.

What is Trump up to?

The *Wall Street Journal* reports, citing U.S. officials, that Trump is leaning toward expanding military action against Iran but has not yet made a final decision on the next steps. According to the report, options include expanding airstrikes, deploying ground troops to capture Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz, and bombing an Iranian nuclear facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain.” Trump recently threatened to attack the complex, which is located in the Kuh-e Kolang mountain south of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran.

The U.S. president had also once again threatened Iran with attacks on civilian infrastructure. When asked by a reporter on Wednesday whether he was giving Iran an ultimatum before the U.S. military began bombing bridges, Trump said, “I don’t like setting deadlines.”

Trump: Negotiate or “See It Through to the End”

On Tuesday, Trump had told Fox News in an interview that all power plants and bridges would be destroyed next week, “unless they (the Iranians) come to the negotiating table and negotiate.” He also announced that there would be heavy attacks in the coming nights as well.

On Wednesday, Trump then repeated his claim that Iran was “desperate” to reach an agreement to end the fighting. “They don’t like what we’re doing, and they actually want to settle this,” Trump said. “We’ll see if we can reach an agreement with them or if we’ll just see this through to the end.”