Researchers have discovered the wreck of an old steel steamer in Lake Superior in the USA. The Western Reserve was considered a fast and safe ship in 1890 - until it sank in a storm under mysterious circumstances.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you 132 years after the sinking of the Western Reserve, researchers have discovered the wreck of the Western Reserve with the help of diving robots.

The ship was the first large steel cargo ship built for use on lakes.

Why the ship sank within minutes during a summer storm on Lake Superior in the state of Michigan in 1892 is still a mystery today. Show more

Harry W. Stewart, the helmsman of the Western Reserve, was the only survivor. When his lifeboat capsized in the surf, he swam two hours to shore.

The sinking remains a mystery to this day

The story he then had to tell sounded almost fantastic: the almost one hundred meter long Western Reserve, one of the most modern ships of its time, built entirely of steel, had simply broken in half in the storm.

How could this happen? - This is not the only question scientists are now hoping to find an answer to.

More than 132 years after the sinking of the Western Reserve, the American Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced this week that researchers have discovered the wreck of the ship.

In the video, Blue News shows you the latest underwater footage from the diving robots, reports on the fate of the passengers and explores the question of how a 2392-gross-ton ship could simply sink like this.

