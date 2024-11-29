Popular with all sections of the population and at all times of the day and night: Viennese sausage stands. Imago

Viennese sausage stands are now officially considered an intangible UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, if you want to order with a sense of tradition, you need a special vocabulary.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unesco has added Viennese sausage stands to the list of intangible world cultural heritage.

The Viennese sausage stand is now part of Unesco's intangible cultural heritage. After the traditional Heurigen wine taverns in 2019 and the Viennese coffee houses in 2011, another Austrian gastronomic institution has now been recognized by UNESCO.

But of course, where else can a top manager, an acting star and night owls meet in such an uncomplicated way and at eye level for a spritzer with Schmäh and a Käsekrainer, which the real Viennese also like to call an "Eitrige". If you order an "Oaschpfeiferl" (ass pipe), in Vienna you get a hot pepperoni (Peperoni) with it, a pickled gherkin would be correctly named "a Krokodü", a crocodile.

The sausage tradition goes back to the time of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy before the First World War, when sausages were not usually sold from fixed stalls. This was not permitted nationwide until 1969. The longest established stall, which is still in operation, is the Leo sausage stand, which has been serving sausages since 1928.

Cheese fondue and Zuger Kirschtorte represent Switzerland

Switzerland also enriches the list with some typical delicacies. Cheese fondue and Zuger Kirschtorte represent the culinary specialties. But the alphorn, the "Hornussen", the "Böög", the "Chlauschlöpfe" and the "Freiberger" horse breed are also part of Switzerland's intangible cultural heritage.

According to the UNESCO Commission, the decisive factor for inclusion in this list is that a cultural tradition is "demonstrably alive and creates identity for the community that supports it". And so it is that quite mundane specialties such as beer, tacos and pizza can also be found on the list.

UNESCO has now placed entire national cuisines on the list of intangible world heritage. So far, these include French, Japanese and Mexican cuisine. Italy does not want to be left behind and is fighting for recognition of its national cuisine.