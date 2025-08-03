This magnificent villa is up for sale in Basel. Bild: Screenshot

It's big, it's old - and it's legendary: the Thomi villa on Bruderholz is up for sale again. But if you want to move in here, you need more than just style - you need millions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The historic Thomi Villa on Basel's Bruderholz, once home to the Thomi mustard dynasty, is for sale with twelve rooms and 2500 m² of land - price on request.

Built in 1918 in the French baroque style, the property has been continuously modernized and offers luxuries such as a pool, lift and several garages.

Despite its prominent past and high quality, no buyer has yet been found - the villa remains an exclusive piece of Basel's city history. Show more

High above Basel, where fields once dominated the cityscape, the urban elite settled from 1900 onwards. Villas, gardens, tranquillity, forest - the Bruderholz became the epitome of noble addresses. And right in the middle of it all: a villa with history and glamor.

The Thomi villa is also located here. It once belonged to Paul Robert Thomi and Christine Thomi-Neyrin. He was part of the family dynasty behind the company Thomi + Franck, which is known throughout Switzerland for its mustard and mayo tubes under the Thomy brand. This is reported by "Cash".

A property with twelve rooms - and 2500 square meters of luxury

Built in 1918 in the French Baroque style, the Thomi villa impresses with twelve rooms on 420 square meters of living space. Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, balcony, elevator, cellar, attic with underfloor insulation - and a plot of land with a pool the size of a small castle park.

Best of all, despite its age, the villa has been continuously modernized. The standard? High quality. The vehicle fleet? Three garages, two outdoor parking spaces - for a befitting appearance.

The price? Only on request. In plain language: If you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.

The history: from wool trading to mayonnaise

The house was built by Tabitha Haerle-Metzler, the widow of a Basel wool merchant. However, the property was given its name by its later occupants: Paul Robert Thomi and Christine Thomi-Neyrink. In Switzerland, the family name Thomi stands for one of the country's best-known products - mustard and mayonnaise in tubes. Thomy, now owned by Nestlé, was once a Basel-based family business with cult status.

In 2022, the couple's household effects were auctioned off - the auction fetched 730,000 francs. But the villa itself? It might cost several times more.

The villa was already up for sale in 2023 - without success. Is the price too high? Or are the potential buyers not up to scratch? One thing is certain: anyone renting here is not just buying walls, but a piece of Basel's city history.