Earning more as an intern than some top managers? What sounds like fantasy is reality at the New York company Jane Street. What's behind it?

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The New York financial firm Jane Street pays its interns the equivalent of around 18,400 francs a month.

This exceeds the salary of some top managers.

As a market maker, the company ensures the liquidity of the financial market - and earns a lot of money in the process.

The company is not structured hierarchically, but as a collective.

Anyone who wants to work there must be able to solve difficult mathematical puzzles within seconds. Show more

The pay is impressive: Jane Street pays its interns the equivalent of around 18,400 francs a month. This is no fantasy, but has been determined by the job portal eFinancialcareers as a result of the wage transparency that applies in New York. This was reported by the "NZZ".

Jane Street is a financial firm in Manhattan with additional offices in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Singapore. What is behind the "market maker", which, according to the Financial Times, generates"obscene amounts of money"?

What does Jane Street do?

In its own words, Jane Street uses "sophisticated quantitative analysis and a deep understanding of market mechanisms to ensure consistent and reliable prices. As a market maker, the firm acts as an intermediary between buyers and sellers.

Market makers buy or sell a security at any time and profit from the difference in prices when buying and selling. The same applies to other differences in the prices of financial instruments and indices.

Even minimal profit differences of less than one percent can be worthwhile - if the value of the traded share is in a correspondingly high range. The key to Jane Street's great success is the timely recognition - and exploitation - of inefficiencies that arise within milliseconds.

Why can Jane Street pay such high wages?

According to the Financial Times, Jane Street made more than 10 billion US dollars in turnover in the second quarter. This exceeds even the profits of major banks. As Jane Street is not listed on the stock exchange, there are no shareholders who have to share in the profits.

Jane Street also has a very special corporate structure: there is no traditional managing director. The company is organized on an egalitarian basis and profits are not distributed according to who has earned how much, but collectively.

What qualifications do I need?

It is true that Jane Street offers a less formal working environment than a bank like Goldman Sachs. Suits are not expected, work is done in T-shirts and hoodies. Manners should be decidedly casual.

However, this should not be taken to mean low-threshold entry opportunities. On the contrary: a degree from an elite university such as Princeton or Harvard is essential. Jane Street employees may not necessarily look like elite players in the financial world - but they are.

What do I need to be able to do?

For an (internship) position at Jane Street, you need above-average mathematical aptitude and a generally quick mind. Intellectual curiosity is desired - and the willingness to really give your all for the job.

Jane Street employees and interns must be able to solve math puzzles and logic problems at extremely advanced levels of difficulty. An advanced understanding of combinatorics is a strong advantage and if you don't know what it is off the top of your head, don't even bother sending in your application.

Determining expected values is essential for a job at Market Makers. Applicants should therefore also be good at stochastics.

How does the application process work?

Those who make it to the interview can expect to be confronted with very challenging mathematical puzzles. Applicants will be asked to explain the thought process behind their approach.

According to Efinancialcareers , one scenario that applicants have been confronted with is a dice game in which the dice can be rolled as many times as desired. The sum of all eyes is the prize. The catch: as soon as the sum can be divided by ten, the points are canceled and everything was for nothing. Which strategy results in the highest expected score? And how must this change if a variable other than ten is used?

Another puzzle that can be posed according to the experience of an anonymous former applicant: A cube consists of 1000 small identical cubes. The surface of this cube is painted with color. How many of the small cubes are colored? If you can't come up with the answer within ten seconds, you can go home. Incidentally, this question is said to have been asked at the beginning of the first interview.

Is there a catch?

Possibly a legal one. In an interview with the Financial Times, financial expert Larry Tabb believes that Jane Street's recipe for success lies in the fact that the company uses "tools that many others wouldn't even want to touch". These are where "the biggest profits lie, but also the biggest risks".

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, classified Jane Street as a potential obstacle in the fight against financial crises in 2020. Just last Wednesday, the company filed an appeal against the Indian market regulator, which had imposed a fine of 567 million US dollars on the company. The accusation: market manipulation.

A dubious celebrity from the financial world is also associated with the company: The founder of the crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried began his career here. In 2024, Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison after embezzling billions in customer funds.

How many small cubes are colored?

The answer is 488.