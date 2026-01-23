Shortly before the end of July 2026, Switzerland’s average temperature for that month ranked first since records began in 1864. It was 3.2 degrees above the reference period from 1991 to 2020, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

July 2026 could go down as the warmest and one of the driest on record. (File photo)

According to the climate bulletin released by Meteoschweiz on Thursday, the nationwide average monthly temperature was 17.8 degrees. Deviations ranging from plus 1.4 to 4.4 degrees compared to the reference period were recorded at the various measuring stations. These figures took into account forecasts through the end of the month.

The greatest deviations were recorded in the Basel, Jura, and Mittelland regions. With a monthly average of 16.5 degrees, the La Dôle station was 4.4 degrees above the reference period, followed by Neuchâtel and Basel/Binningen, with deviations of plus 4.2 and 3.6 degrees, respectively.

According to the climate bulletin, the highest average temperatures ever recorded for July were measured until shortly before the end of the month. The warmest July on record was in 2015.

However, according to Meteoschweiz, these temperatures are not unusual compared to previous years but should be viewed in the context of climate change. The rise in temperature since the preindustrial reference period of 1871 to 1900 is significant. The average temperature in July has risen by 3.5 degrees over the past 140 years.

On the southern side of the Alps, a 24-day heat wave was recorded in July, setting a record for the data series dating back to 1961. This heat wave, which was interrupted by only a single day on July 1, was a continuation of the 14-day heat wave that began in late June.

Plenty of sunshine, little precipitation

Total precipitation in July was generally below the levels recorded during the reference period. The lowest precipitation levels were recorded in the Mittelland, Jura, northern Alpine slopes, and southern Alpine slopes regions. Compared to the reference period, the most rain fell in the Valais region.

Accordingly, sunshine duration was above the reference period average in many areas, particularly in the Chasseral and La Chaux-de-Fonds regions, while the northern and central parts of Graubünden, Valais, the Engadin, and the southern side of the Alps recorded the lowest sunshine durations by comparison.