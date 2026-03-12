After a few mild days, the weather is changing rapidly: a cooling down with precipitation is causing the snow line to drop - and bringing back a touch of winter over the next few days.

Barman Nicolas

A colder weekend... and snow in the mountains.

The deterioration in the weather sets in on Saturday: a bubble of cold air circulating over Europe leads to a significant drop in temperature, while precipitation falls on the Alps and foothills of the Alps.

Roofs buried under more than 1.5 mater of snow in La Fouly VD on February 20. Winter is not yet over in the mountains. blue News

50 centimetres in the Simplon region

According to MeteoSwiss, the rain/snow line could drop to 600 to 800 meters. In the foothills of the Alps and in Valais, precipitation is expected to persist in places.

In the mountains, the change in weather above 1200 meters could bring 20 to 30 centimeters of fresh snow, in the Simplon region even up to 50 centimeters. The whole thing will be accompanied by strong winds and a significant cooling, with temperatures at 2000 meters likely to drop to -7 degrees.

Mild weather before the deterioration

Today will remain generally friendly, despite some morning clouds in the foothills of the Alps and in Valais. After that, the sun should largely prevail - with temperatures of up to 14 degrees in the lowlands.

Tomorrow, Friday, will remain mostly sunny before clouds move in from the west in the afternoon. The first precipitation is expected the following night, with a snow line around 1200 meters. Temperatures could rise to 16 degrees in the Central Plateau before the weather changes.

Sunshine again next week

After the changeable weather at the weekend, the situation should gradually stabilize. On Sunday morning, a few residual clouds may cause light precipitation before it clears up again. Temperatures will remain cool with a maximum of around 9 degrees.

The next week will be calmer. On Monday it will remain partly cloudy, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday it should be mostly sunny and temperatures will rise to 13 to 14 degrees in the lowlands.