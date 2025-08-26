Moose "Emil", who has been roaming Lower Austria for about a week, now also has a Facebook fan page. APA/LPD NÖ/BPK MISTELBACH/KEYSTONE

Coming from neighboring countries to the north, the young moose was spotted in Austria a few days ago. It was last seen swimming in the Danube near Vienna. It is unclear whether it is on its way back.

A moose that has appeared just outside Vienna is causing a stir in Austria. Citizens and the media are following its migration route. The police report numerous calls about sightings.

That seems to be over now. It was last spotted on Sunday evening while swimming in the Danube around ten kilometers from the Austrian capital, a police spokesperson said. Since then, however, there has been no further indication of his whereabouts.

Rare event

The bull, which is around three years old and still has small antlers, was first spotted in rural areas a few days ago. According to experts quoted in the media, it could have come from the Czech Republic or Poland, where there are elk populations.

An elk in Austria is a rather rare occurrence. An expert from the Institute of Wildlife Biology and Hunting at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna (BOKU) told the Austrian news agency APA that he estimates the frequency at around six sightings per decade over the past 50 years.

Moose come to Germany somewhat more frequently. A few months ago, a large specimen from the deer family was the cause of an accident on the highway near Dresden.

"You don't know how it will react"

However, the police warn against approaching the animal. "You don't know how it will react if it feels cornered," said a police spokesperson. Drivers should also take particular care. Collisions with moose are often serious.

A Facebook group "Emil the Moose" is campaigning for consideration for the animal. Experts doubt that the young moose really feels at home in the Vienna area. It is far too warm for that and Emil is on a hopeless search for a mate.