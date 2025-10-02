British chimpanzee researcher and environmental activist Jane Goodall has died. Sven Hoppe/dpa

British primatologist and environmental icon Jane Goodall has died of natural causes in California at the age of 91. She turned zoology on its head with her observations in Tanzania's Gombe National Park.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jane Goodall died at the age of 91 in California; her institute confirmed a natural death.

In Tanzania, she was the first to document tool use and complex emotions in chimpanzees.

Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 and "Roots & Shoots" in 1991 - now active in over 60 countries. Show more

She has imitated chimpanzees, sat in trees with them and shared bananas while researching the nature of great apes for more than six decades. The world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall has died "of natural causes" in California at the age of 91, her institute announced on Wednesday. The British scientist's last trip took her to the USA to give lectures on her life's work.

Just a few days ago, Goodall advocated in a video podcast for the Wall Street Journal that "animals are thinking and feeling beings" and no less intelligent than humans. The white-haired researcher said that she hoped this insight would survive the age of artificial intelligence.

Goodall's colleague and friend, the naturalist David Attenborough, once described her as "a woman who turned the world of zoology on its head". Wearing a collared shirt and shorts, with binoculars and notebook in hand, Goodall fundamentally changed the human understanding of chimpanzees. She was the first researcher to give chimpanzees names instead of numbers on her trips to Africa and who observed that apes also use tools and have feelings.

"In love with Tarzan"

Jane Goodall was born in London on April 3, 1934, the daughter of a writer and a businessman. Her love of wild animals began as an infant when her father gave her a stuffed chimpanzee.

As a young girl, she was also "in love with Tarzan", the behavioral scientist said in interviews. In other words, the boy who is raised by apes in the jungle and falls in love with a woman called Jane. Even as a ten-year-old, after reading the Tarzan books, she knew that she wanted to travel to Africa and live with animals, she said.

Goodall revolutionized primate research. (archive picture) JEAN-MARC BOUJU/AP/dpa

Goodall's chance came in 1957 when, in her early 20s, she accepted a friend's invitation to Kenya. There she worked for the famous paleontologist Louis Leakey. Her breakthrough came when Leakey sent her to Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild - the first of very few women to do so.

Although Goodall had no scientific training, Leakey attested to her great passion and profound knowledge of animals and nature. This made her a "great candidate to study the chimpanzees", according to "National Geographic Magazine", which featured Goodall on its cover in 1965.

Goodall made groundbreaking observations in Gombe National Park in western Tanzania: She saw a male chimpanzee, which she christened David Greybeard, using a blade of grass to fish termites out of an insect mound. Later, she saw Greybeard and a second ape named Goliath stripping leaves from branches to make tools for digging out termites.

First institute founded in 1977

Based on these findings, Leakey sent his colleague to the British elite university Cambridge. Goodall became the eighth scientist ever to obtain a doctorate there without a previous university degree.

In the 1980s, Goodall became an animal welfare and environmental activist. This was triggered by a conference in the USA. It was there that she first heard about animal experiments on endangered chimpanzees and the destruction of their habitats.

In 1977, Goodall founded an institute named after her to promote the study of chimpanzees. In 1991, she also launched the "Roots and Shoots" project, which works with young people in over 60 countries on environmental issues.

British ethnologist Jane Goodall met with chimpanzees at Taronga Zoo. (archive picture) Dean Lewis/AAP/dpa

In 1964, she married the Dutch photographer Hugo van Lawick, who immortalized her and her chimpanzees for magazines such as "Life". She had a son with him, Hugo Eric Louis Van Lawick. In 1975, she married her second husband, Derek Bryceson, a former national park director in Tanzania. Bryceson died of cancer just five years later.

Goodall has received many awards. In 2003, the British Queen Elizabeth II knighted the researcher as a "Dame". Two years earlier, the UN had named her an Ambassador for Peace. More than 40 documentaries were also made about Goodall's life.

Shortly before her death, the researcher once again appealed to humanity to finally put a stop to environmental destruction and the climate catastrophe. "We still have a window of opportunity, but it's not big," she warned in the Wall Street Journal podcast.