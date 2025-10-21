Mixue Bingcheng headquarters in Zhengzhou, China: from here, the bubble tea giant manages a franchise empire with over 53,000 branches worldwide. Wikimedia

The Chinese chain Mixue Bingcheng sells bubble tea and ice cream at rock-bottom prices and is the largest fast food brand in the world with over 53,000 branches. Now the giant from Zhengzhou is also coming to Europe and the USA.

Jenny Keller

Mixue Bingcheng is the largest fast food chain in the world.

With over 53,000 branches worldwide, Mixue has overtaken McDonald's and Starbucks. The brand opened around 10,000 new stores in 2024 alone.

Mixue focuses on low prices: An ice cream for 1 franc, a bubble tea from around 2 francs.

The "Snow King" mascot, a smiling snowman with a crown, is a cult figure on social media. Show more

Bubble tea for a dollar, ice cream for even less. And a snowman as a viral mascot. The Chinese chain Mixue Bingcheng has almost secretly made its way to the top of the global fast food world.

Mixue Bingcheng - which means Honey Snow Ice Cream City - was founded in Henan province in 1997. The founder, Zhang Hongchao, was a student at the time and opened a small ice cream store in Zhengzhou with the equivalent of 360 US dollars, borrowed from his grandmother. The first attempt failed, but Zhang did not give up. Five years later, he made his breakthrough with a store near a school that was very popular with young people.

Together with his younger brother Zhang Hongfu, Zhang Hongchao expanded the company. Today, the two founding families hold a significant stake in the company and, according to Bloomberg, have combined assets of more than 7 billion Swiss francs.

Mixue ahead of McDonalds and Starbucks

The Chinese chain is expanding rapidly and is now venturing into major international cities. What began as a small ice cream store is now a global franchise with a presence in 16 countries, including Singapore, Japan, Australia and, since fall 2025, the USA.

The branch is located in the middle of Manhattan, on the prestigious Canal Street. Despite a monthly rent of around 318,500 francs, the chain is relying on its proven low-price principle. Mixue wants to prove that low prices can also work at expensive addresses.

With over 53,000 branches worldwide, Mixue has long since overtaken McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway. Last year alone, the Chinese chain opened almost 10,000 new stores. This corresponds to around a fifth of all existing locations. By comparison, McDonald's has around 43,000 branches worldwide, Starbucks around 40,000 and Subway just under 37,000.

Snowman as a mascot

Mixue went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 3, 2025 - and got off to a rocket start. The IPO raised around 403 million francs. The share price shot up by 45% on the first day of trading, a clear sign of investor confidence.

Mixue store with cult mascot "Snow King": the Chinese chain advertises with low prices and eye-catching branding. Wikimedia

In the first half of 2025, the chain generated sales of 1.93 billion francs. Although this is significantly less than McDonald's with 10.17 billion, Mixue has long been outpacing the fast food giant in terms of speed with year-on-year growth of 39%.

The mascot "Snow King", a smiling snowman with a crown, described by many as "likeable", has also contributed to the company's cult status. The mascot often appears in viral TikToks, dance videos and cosplays. The management also sometimes appears in costume.