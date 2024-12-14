The steepest cable car in the world runs from Stechelberg to Mürren in the Bernese Oberland with a gradient of 159.4 percent. Keystone

It is a ride of superlatives. The steepest cable car in the world has started operating in the Bernese Oberland. With a gradient of 159.4 percent, it takes passengers from Stechelberg to Mürren in just four minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The world record-breaking cable car opened its doors today.

The automated cable car transports up to 800 people per hour and monitors its operation using cameras and sensors, without any staff on board.

As part of the "Schilthornbahn 20XX" project, the cable car system will be modernized by 2026 to reduce the travel time to the Schilthorn to 18 minutes. Show more

The world's steepest cable car between Stechelberg and Mürren in the Bernese Oberland opened to passengers on Saturday. The cable car ride with a gradient of 159.4 percent over the vertical walls of the Mürrenfluh takes just four minutes.

The classic aerial tramway of superlatives climbs a height of 775 meters on a track length of almost 1194 meters. The two cable car cabins offer space for 85 people each. According to Schilthornbahn AG, 800 people can be transported per hour at full capacity.

Due to the steep incline, the cabins are each suspended from an eleven-meter-long arm. The cable car with two supports and a speed of seven meters per second runs in an automatic mode without the need for any staff. Cameras and sensors guarantee constant monitoring, it was said.

Faster to the "Piz Gloria"

The cable car is part of the "Schilthornbahn 20XX" project. The Schilthorn, also known as "Piz Gloria" from the 1969 James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", will ultimately be accessible 365 days a year. However, operations on the top section between Birg and Schilthorn have been suspended since mid-October.

The project includes the construction of a new cable car system: there will be three sections with two cabins each on the route from Stechelberg to Mürren via Brig up to the Schilthorn.

This will eliminate the need for a transfer: the journey time will be reduced from 32 minutes to just over 18 minutes. Schilthornbahn AG estimates the costs at 90 to 100 million Swiss francs. The project should be completed in spring 2026.