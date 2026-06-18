In the Canton of Geneva, the Department of Public Education is taking measures to protect students’ health following the issuance of a heat warning. First- and second-grade students are excused from school this coming Monday and Tuesday.

Following the issuance of a heat warning, schools in Geneva are adapting to the situation. Whether the elementary school festivals planned for next week can take place depends on how temperatures develop. (File photo)

Heat The youngest students in the Canton of Geneva will have the day off from school

All schools will set up an on-call service, the Department of Public Education (DIP) announced on Thursday. For grades 3 through 8, the situation will depend on the temperatures inside the buildings. School administrators may decide to suspend compulsory attendance. School administrators for the orientation grades will also take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Parents will be notified directly.

Since certain outdoor activities are not possible during extreme heat, school field trips, hikes, or sports days will be postponed or canceled. Outdoor physical education classes or those involving strenuous physical activity will be suspended until the heat warning ends.

While classes in primary school and the orientation stage officially end on June 26, upper secondary school students still have several exams ahead of them. The DIP notes that school administrations may adjust their arrangements depending on the temperature inside the buildings.

The cantonal medical service issued the heat warning on Thursday; it remains in effect at least until next Tuesday. The DIP will inform parents should the situation continue. The elementary school festivals scheduled to begin on Wednesday will either take place as planned or be adjusted, depending on how the weather develops.