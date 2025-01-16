Causing problems on Thursday lunchtime: Paying with Twint. KEYSTONE

Numerous problems are being reported on Thursday lunchtime when paying with the Twint payment service.

Dominik Müller

Apparently, payment with Twint is currently causing problems - at lunchtime of all times. Reports from frustrated customers are piling up on the Allestörungen.ch portal. According to the reports, Mastercard and Visa are also experiencing problems when paying at the checkout.

There are no reports yet on the cause of the disruptions.

+++ Update to follow +++