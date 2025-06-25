Emanuel Forny (left), Falk Stefani (center) and Samuel Dumelin (right) are three of the four founders of Novu Campus. blue News

4,000 square meters of innovation: Novu Campus opens its doors at Zurich Airport - with sleeping cabins, an event hall and community spirit.

Samuel Walder

This has probably never been seen before in Switzerland. One of the largest coworking and innovation campuses in Switzerland has been created on a whopping 4,000 square meters spread over three floors. The Novu Campus opens on Thursday. blue News was able to meet co-founder Samuel Dumelin on Wednesday and take a look behind the scenes. It is clear that the project will not only attract work enthusiasts, but also bring many people together.

The founders behind the project are Samuel Dumelin, Emanuel Forny, Silvan Krähenbühl and Falk Stefani. In just 18 months of construction and with an investment of 10 million Swiss francs, they have achieved something that previously seemed impossible: a space for exchange, innovation and growth.

"We wanted to create a place that brings people together, inspires them and offers space for innovation," says Dumelin.

A workplace that is more than just a desk

The Novu Campus is aimed at scale-ups and growth-oriented companies - and scores with a mix of flexibility and community. The offer ranges from 300 workstations in open spaces and private offices to high-end meeting rooms and a 220 m² event hall. There is also a public coffee bar, a gym, a podcast studio and creative zones for HAG alumni and start-ups. And there are even 8 sleeping cabins on the campus, which members can use free of charge.

However, the 10 million francs have to come back into the coffers in some way. Novu Campus is transparent in this respect: you can join for as little as 250 francs per month, with a team office starting at 3,600 francs.

The founders paid particular attention to sustainability. Various parts in meeting rooms were taken from other companies and installed. Some materials and the entire floor have been recycled.

Almost fully booked even before opening

A real indication of the spirit of the times: around 80 percent of the space has already been booked before the official opening. "This shows that this is exactly what people need and that we are actually getting closer to our goal," says a delighted Dumelin. The event area is also very busy - some weeks are even fully booked.

However, the opening on Thursday should offer the opportunity to visit the largest workspace in Switzerland. Over 500 guests are said to have already registered for the event. There will also be a live concert by SRF 3 Best Talent "Andryy". The Novu Campus is therefore not only a place to work, but also an event location.

As the second-largest tenant in the Circle, the Novu Campus complements the existing range of restaurants, hotels and services. Its location right next to the airport makes it attractive for international companies.