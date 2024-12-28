WHO: But probably no mysterious "disease X" in Congo - Gallery Health workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have long been puzzled by the so-called "Disease X". Image: dpa According to the World Health Organization, however, it is probably a "combination of frequent and seasonal viral respiratory infections and falciparum malaria". Image: dpa WHO: But probably no mysterious "disease X" in Congo - Gallery Health workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have long been puzzled by the so-called "Disease X". Image: dpa According to the World Health Organization, however, it is probably a "combination of frequent and seasonal viral respiratory infections and falciparum malaria". Image: dpa

The mystery seems to have been solved: "Disease X" in the Congo is probably a mixture of malaria and various respiratory diseases. Malnutrition may also be a cause of the disease wave.

The mysterious "Disease X" in the Congo is apparently due entirely to already known pathogens.

According to the WHO, malaria, influenza, rhinoviruses, coronaviruses and other viruses have been found in 430 laboratory samples from sick people.

Hundreds of people have fallen ill in the Panzi region in the south-western province of Kwango since the end of October.

Around 40 percent of people in the region are said to be malnourished, with the proportion of children estimated to be as high as 60 percent. Those who are not adequately nourished and therefore lack nutrients have a much higher risk of becoming seriously ill from various pathogens. Show more

The wave of illness in a remote region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been referred to for weeks as "Disease X", is likely to be entirely attributable to already known pathogens. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria, influenza, rhinoviruses, coronaviruses and other viruses have been found in 430 laboratory samples from sick people.

Hundreds of people had fallen ill in the Panzi region in the south-western province of Kwango since the end of October. One month later, the local authorities raised the alarm. Those infected suffered from flu-like symptoms, including fever, colds, headaches, aching limbs and breathing difficulties. The WHO spoke of 48 deaths, while the local authorities recently estimated more than 130 deaths.

Many malnourished people in the region

A particularly large number of children under the age of five were among those infected. Around 40 percent of people in the region are said to be malnourished, with the proportion of children estimated to be as high as 60 percent. According to the WHO, acute malnutrition has even increased in recent months. Those who are not adequately nourished and therefore lack nutrients have a much higher risk of becoming seriously ill from various pathogens.

Initially, it was difficult for the Congolese health authorities to obtain good samples from the remote region. According to the African health authority CDC Africa, it took three days to get from the capital Kinshasa to the area, partly because the roads there are in very poor condition. Numerous samples from Panzi could not have been used at first.

Preliminary conclusion: combination of infections

Now, however, a great deal of information is available, explained the WHO. It has therefore come to the preliminary conclusion: "Overall, the results indicate that a combination of frequent and seasonal viral respiratory infections and falciparum malaria in combination with acute malnutrition led to an increase in severe infections and deaths, disproportionately affecting children under five years of age." However, further laboratory tests are being carried out.

Work is currently underway to ensure the provision of healthcare in the region, it added. "Multidisciplinary rapid response teams" have been dispatched to investigate the incident and strengthen measures on the ground.

Episode throws spotlight on care for the people

According to the WHO, the whole incident highlights the extent to which certain population groups are burdened by widespread infectious diseases. Malnutrition in particular needs to be tackled.

German infectiologist Torsten Feldt also explained that the healthcare systems in such remote regions need to be strengthened in general - "not just to protect against outbreaks that could affect us". There are a number of effective preventative measures that can protect children in particular, said Feldt, who is also the Second Chairman of the German Society for Tropical Medicine, Travel Medicine and Global Health. These include, for example, bed nets impregnated with insecticides against mosquitoes.