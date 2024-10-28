Mount Fuji near Lake Yamanaka without its snow dome. Bild: KEYSTONE

At this time of year, Mount Fuji usually presents itself with its typical snow dome. But this year everything is different: the mountain is green, and that is causing Japan concern.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was still no snow on the sacred Mount Fuji in Japan on Monday.

Since records began 130 years ago, the white splendor of autumn has never been so long in coming.

Mount Fuji, which is 3776 meters high, usually has snow from the beginning of October. Show more

There has never been anything like it since records began 130 years ago: Japan's sacred Mount Fuji is still without snow. The white splendor has never been as long in coming as this year.

Mount Fuji, 3776 meters high, usually has snow from the beginning of October. However, the high temperatures this year have obviously delayed this, said Yutaka Katsuta from the regional weather service.

Last year, snow was first sighted on the sacred mountain on October 5. The latest date so far was October 26 - the date on which the first snow fell in 1955 and 2016. Now, however, there was still no snow on Monday - October 28.

This is the latest date since comparative data has been available since 1894, said Katsuta. "Temperatures were high this summer, and these high temperatures persisted into September, preventing cold air" and thus snow, he said, looking for possible causes.

The 3776-metre-high summit of Mount Fuji is covered in snow for most of the year. During the short summer season from the beginning of July to the beginning of September, many hikers throng its steep, rocky slopes.