A study has identified 15 factors that influence early onset dementia. Image: Imago/Westend61 (Symbolbild)

According to a new study, it is not only genetic make-up but also lifestyle in particular that can influence the onset of dementia in people under 65. The researchers have identified 15 factors.

Every year, 370,000 people under the age of 65 are diagnosed with dementia worldwide.

In a large-scale study, researchers have now identified 15 factors that influence the early onset of dementia, including those that are associated with a lower risk.

According to the study, people with blood pressure regulation disorders were particularly likely to develop dementia. Depression and alcohol abuse are also associated with a high risk.

Almost four million people worldwide experience symptoms of dementia before the age of 65, with 370,000 people being newly diagnosed every year.

Alcohol abuse, a low socio-economic background, loneliness and hearing loss are among the factors that significantly increase the risk of early-onset dementia. This is the conclusion of a large-scale study, according to the University of Exeter.

The study by the Universities of Exeter and Maastricht was published in the journal "Jama Neurology". Data from 350,000 people under the age of 65 who took part in the British biobank study was analyzed.

The researchers investigated what might influence a person's predisposition to early onset dementia, including genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors.

While previous research has suggested that lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of dementia in older people, the authors of the new study say this is the first finding to suggest that the risk of early-onset dementia could be reduced in the same way.

The research team found a total of 15 factors that influence the risk. In particular, people with disorders of blood pressure regulation (orthostatic hypotension) are more likely to develop dementia, followed by depression and alcohol abuse.

Risk factors for early dementia: Orthostatic hypotension

depression

High alcohol consumption

stroke

Genetic risk factors

Social disadvantage

diabetes

heart disease

Vitamin D deficiency

Hearing impairment

High levels of C-reactive protein

Social isolation

Lower risk of early dementia: Moderate alcohol consumption

Higher education

Higher grip strength

Sebastian Köhler, Professor of Neuroepidemiology at Maastricht University and one of the lead authors of the study, says: "We already knew from research on people who develop dementia at an older age that there are a number of modifiable risk factors."

"In addition to physical factors, mental health also plays an important role, including avoiding chronic stress, loneliness and depression. The fact that this is also the case with dementia at a young age surprised me and may offer opportunities to reduce the risk in this group too."