If you're driving in wet, foggy or snowy conditions, you need to be particularly careful. But many Swiss people make serious mistakes - with expensive fines and dangerous consequences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you When visibility is poor: reduce speed and switch on dipped headlights.

Rear fog lights may only be used below 50 meters visibility.

Too little distance and incorrect reactions massively increase the risk of accidents. Show more

Driving without dipped headlights

Headlights have been mandatory in Switzerland since 2014 - even during the day. Despite this, many drivers still rely on their daytime running lights, which only illuminate the front of the vehicle. The problem: you remain invisible to other road users at the rear. In rain, snow or fog, this massively increases the risk of accidents.

Dipped headlights are mandatory in poor visibility. If you drive without them, you risk a fine of 40 francs - and if you are caught in a tunnel or at night without lights, you can even pay up to 200 francs. Particularly treacherous: many modern cars have automatic headlights that do not reliably detect fog. It is therefore advisable to always switch on the dipped headlights manually when visibility is poor.

Rear fog light and fog lamps used incorrectly

Front fog lights are only permitted if visibility is severely restricted - for example due to dense fog, driving snow or heavy rain. If you simply switch them on as a precaution, you are not only dazzling oncoming traffic, but also breaking the traffic regulations.

Rear fog lights are stipulated by law: they may only be activated when visibility is below 50 meters. Otherwise you could be fined 40 francs. A rule of thumb is: if you can only see the nearest reflector post, rear fog lights are permitted. However, as soon as visibility improves, they must be switched off again immediately.

Speed not adjusted

The Road Traffic Act clearly stipulates that the speed must be adapted to the road and visibility conditions at all times. Braking distances increase significantly, especially in rain or snow. Anyone who fails to reduce their speed is acting with gross negligence and risks not only a fine, but also criminal proceedings for gross violation of traffic regulations.

The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (bfu) refers to judgments by the Federal Supreme Court: for example, a driver who overtook at 70 km/h in fog and caused a serious accident was convicted. The rule of thumb is: you should only drive as fast as you can stop within the visible distance. In fog, this means: with only one visible delineator (50 m), a maximum of 40 km/h is permitted, with two posts (100 m) a maximum of 60 km/h.

Ignore insufficient distance and aquaplaning

Wet roads double the braking distance - despite this, many drivers stick close to the car in front of them. This can end disastrously in an emergency. If you skid when braking abruptly, you not only risk bodywork damage, but also serious injuries.

Aquaplaning is another problem: if water is not drained from the tires quickly enough, the vehicle loses contact with the road. According to TCS, the only thing that helps is to ease off the accelerator, disengage the clutch and keep the steering wheel steady. Steering or braking hard almost always leads to loss of control. It is also important to have tires with sufficient tread (at least 1.6 mm, better 4 mm in winter) and the correct air pressure.

Dazzle with high beam

High beams are useful in the dark on open roads - but counterproductive in fog or rain. The light beams are reflected by the water droplets, which not only impairs your own visibility, but also dazzles oncoming traffic.

So-called "penalty glare" - i.e. deliberately not dimming the headlights - can even be punished as a traffic offense. High beams should therefore only be used when visibility is clear and there is no oncoming traffic. As soon as another vehicle appears, switch to low beam immediately.

Poor vehicle preparation

Many drivers underestimate the importance of good vehicle preparation. Functioning windshield wipers, clean headlights and intact brakes are crucial in bad weather. Dull wiper blades or dirty lights can reduce visibility by up to 50 percent.

Tires also play a key role. Although winter tires are not mandatory in Switzerland, anyone who causes an accident with summer tires in the snow can be held liable. The bfu therefore advises drivers to change to winter tires in good time, fill up with antifreeze and remove all ice and snow from the car before setting off.

Wrong reactions in fog and rain

Many drivers panic when they suddenly drive into a fog bank. They often reflexively brake hard - a mistake that provokes rear-end collisions. It is better to reduce your speed gently, increase your distance and switch on your hazard warning lights if necessary.

In rain, on the other hand, you should avoid ruts where water collects. The TCS recommends driving with foresight, keeping both hands on the steering wheel and avoiding hectic overtaking maneuvers. Those who react calmly protect themselves and other road users.