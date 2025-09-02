Caution is required when choosing a financial or insurance advisor. (symbolic image) Uwe Umstätter/Westend61/dpa-tmn

Life insurance is intended to protect surviving dependents and invest money for old age. But many people combine saving and risk, sign long contracts and are dazzled by promises of returns.

Sven Ziegler

Be careful with mixed life insurance policies

Mixed life insurance policies promise attractive returns and death cover. However, experts warn that young people in particular should avoid such long-term contracts: They tie up capital and have high acquisition costs. The promised returns are often non-binding, while the guaranteed benefit is low.

Better: separate savings and risk. Pure risk insurance protects your family in the event of death, but is significantly cheaper. Tax-privileged pillar 3a or a securities savings plan are suitable for building up assets.

You are being blinded by tax benefits

Life insurance policies are often advertised with tax arguments. A pillar 3a account offers the same tax advantages and is often more flexible. You can also switch providers every year and benefit from better conditions.

Therefore, check whether the tax advantages outweigh the high fees and long terms of a life insurance policy. In many cases, a retirement savings account or an ETF savings plan is the cheaper alternative.

You sign a contract immediately

Insurance agents often work on a commission basis. But: You should never sign offers immediately: You should sleep on it and get a second opinion from independent experts. A comparison portal or advice center can objectively assess whether the product suits your needs.

Don't let yourself be rushed. Reputable advisors will take the time to answer your questions, show you alternatives and explain the conditions clearly. Always take an offer home and check it at your leisure.

You don't know your needs

Life insurance is mainly intended for people with financial obligations such as family, mortgage or business partners. Experts emphasize that you only need life insurance if surviving dependents need to be covered in the event of death. If you have no dependents, you often don't need death cover.

Ask yourself whether your family or business partners would suffer financially in the event of your death. If not, term insurance is hardly worthwhile. Instead, use pillar 3a or a savings account to accumulate assets.

You underestimate the contract term

Life insurance policies often run for 20 years or longer. This is a very long time, especially for young people. For such long-term contracts, you should therefore only take guaranteed benefits into account and not expect high returns. In addition, surrender values are low in the first few years - early withdrawal is expensive.

Consider whether you can predict your financial situation over decades. If your life circumstances change, for example if you become unemployed or get divorced, a flexible form of investment makes more sense.

You don't read the insurance conditions

Many people sign the contract without studying the small print. But you should definitely do this. Experts recommend reporting any changes or ambiguities within four weeks of receiving the policy - after that, the terms and conditions are binding. For example, check how long the premiums have to be paid, which exclusions apply and how high the guaranteed payout is.

Have all verbal commitments confirmed in writing. This is the only way you can refer to them later.

You recklessly pass on personal data

Insurance agents often ask for contact lists for new customers. But you shouldn't do that. Pay attention to your data protection: only disclose the information that is necessary for a quote. The more transparent you are with your personal data, the lower the risk of misuse.

In addition, your choice of advisor should not be influenced by friendship or family relationships.