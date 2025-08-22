If you don't prepare your pension properly, you'll lose a lot of money. (archive picture) sda

More and more Swiss people want to withdraw their pension fund assets as a lump sum. But if you underestimate the risks, you can quickly get into financial difficulties. You should definitely avoid these seven mistakes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many pension funds require you to register your lump-sum withdrawal up to three years in advance.

Pensions from the second pillar are almost 40 percent lower today than 20 years ago.

A lump-sum withdrawal is often only worthwhile from a tax perspective after around 15 years. Show more

Registration deadline overlooked

Many pension funds require a lump-sum withdrawal to be registered several years in advance. Depending on the fund, the deadline can be up to three years. If you miss this deadline, you lose the option of a lump-sum payment and will only receive the pension assets as a lifelong pension.

The following therefore applies: inform yourself in good time, take deadlines into account in your own financial planning and submit your application in good time. This is the only way to retain the freedom to choose between a pension and a lump-sum payment - and avoid unpleasant surprises shortly before retirement.

Overlooking the current pension

Many people are blindly guided by the pension fund statement. However, this only shows a forecast based on today's conversion rates. In fact, pensions from the second pillar are almost 40 percent lower today than they were 22 years ago - a result of lower conversion rates and increasing life expectancy.

Anyone who takes the figures on the statement at face value is therefore often massively overestimating future income. It makes sense to calculate alternative scenarios and assume that the pension shown is not a guaranteed amount.

Forget the financial plan

Although a lump-sum withdrawal offers flexibility, it also requires careful planning. Without a financial plan that takes inflation, returns and different scenarios into account, the money can be used up more quickly than expected.

The VZ recommends making realistic assumptions: for example, a return of 1 to 3 percent after inflation and an inflation rate of 1 to 2 percent. This makes it possible to estimate how long the capital will last - and whether an additional pension is needed to secure the standard of living.

Misunderstanding the tax effect

Many people assume that lump-sum withdrawals are always more advantageous from a tax perspective. It is true that the entire balance is taxed at a preferential rate in the year of payment - but in one go. On average, it takes around 15 years for the withdrawal to pay off compared to a pension.

This means that if you die earlier, you may have more net assets with your pension. This is why you should never base your decision solely on tax considerations, but also take into account factors such as life expectancy, family security and investment strategy.

Make the stock market your guide

Many people are guided by the mood on the financial markets. If prices rise, they want to invest their assets; if they fall, their pension seems more secure. But this short-term view is risky and often leads to wrong decisions.

In the long term, short-term stock market fluctuations hardly play a role if the investment horizon is 20 years or more. Those who base their decisions on their risk profile, goals and family situation will fare better than those who are driven by the market.

Choose only one option

Many people opt for a lump sum or a pension - but a combination can combine the advantages of both models. With a basic pension, fixed costs are covered, while the capital provides flexibility for larger expenses.

A mixed model is particularly worthwhile for married couples: if one partner chooses the pension and the other the lump sum, risks can be better spread and the tax burden optimized. This allows you to remain more independent in old age.

Do not settle the estate

Anyone who withdraws capital bears the investment responsibility themselves. Too much in a savings account leads to a loss of purchasing power, while investments that are too risky can result in losses. A broadly diversified strategy - similar to a pension fund - is crucial here.

Equally important is the estate planning. Without a will or inheritance contract, the partner is often only partially protected in the event of death. In the worst case, the home may have to be sold. A timely arrangement creates security here.