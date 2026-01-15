If you save properly, you can put a lot of money aside. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

Many people resolve to put money aside on a regular basis. But if you don't organize your finances, you can unknowingly overlook pitfalls. The following 7 mistakes show you how to consistently pursue your savings goals while remaining flexible.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you If you save money without a goal or budget, you quickly lose track and motivation.

A lack of a nest egg or uncontrolled spending can ruin savings plans.

Automated saving and protection against inflation help to build up assets in the long term. Show more

Rechtlicher Hinweis

Dieser Beitrag dient ausschliesslich der Information und stellt keine Finanzberatung dar. Die enthaltenen Analysen und Einschätzungen basieren auf gründlicher Recherche, ersetzen jedoch nicht die individuelle Beurteilung durch Fachleute. Die Entwicklung der Finanzmärkte wird von zahlreichen, teils unvorhersehbaren Faktoren beeinflusst. Investitionen in Aktien, Kryptowährungen und andere Finanzprodukte sind mit Risiken verbunden, einschliesslich eines möglichen Kapitalverlusts.

Many people resolve to put money aside on a regular basis. But without a clear structure, mistakes can quickly creep in.

blue News shows you 7 typical savings mistakes and explains what you should pay attention to so that your savings goals remain achievable - and your everyday life remains flexible.

Saving without a goal or budget plan

Without clear goals, saving quickly becomes abstract. First define what you are saving for: vacations, further education or retirement provision. Structured financial planning is crucial - also with regard to your pension, for example.

A budget plan helps you to keep track of your income and expenditure, set priorities and systematically build up reserves.

Don't have a nest egg on the side

Before you invest in shares or tangible assets, you should have three to six months' wages ready as a nest egg. Unexpected expenses - car repairs, dental bills or job loss - could otherwise jeopardize your investments.

A separate savings account that you can access in an emergency protects you from taking out costly loans.

Too many impulse purchases or lifestyle inflation

With every salary increase, your lifestyle also increases - this is called lifestyle inflation. Bigger home, more expensive car, constant new gadgets: All this spending leaves little room for saving.

Make a note of major expenses and sleep on them for a night or two before you buy. Also plan a fixed amount of pocket money for consumption so that you can consistently stick to your savings rate.

Having the wrong savings account or none at all

Fees and low interest rates can eat into the return on your savings. Compare different account models and switch to a bank with low account management fees and more attractive conditions.

Pay attention to how often you can withdraw money and whether there are minimum amounts. It may be worth having a separate account for your nest egg and one for your long-term savings goal.

Putting off investments for a long time

Many people wait until they think they have "enough" capital. However, time is one of the most important factors in building wealth:

The earlier you invest with small amounts, the more you benefit from the compound interest effect. Find out about low-risk forms of investment so that your money doesn't simply stagnate in your account.

You can read more about this here:

Underestimating inflation

Inflation causes money to lose purchasing power. If you leave your savings in your current account, you can access them at any time, but you run the risk of the money gradually losing value.

A mixture of call money for a nest egg and investment products such as ETFs or pension funds can help to compensate for inflation and grow in the long term.

Do not automate the savings rate

Saving regularly is easier if you don't have to actively think about it every time. Set up a standing order that transfers your defined savings rate to your savings account shortly after you receive your salary.

This is based on the "pay-yourself-first" principle: save first, then spend. This prevents you from accidentally using the money for running costs.