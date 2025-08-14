There are numerous rules to follow on the highway. KEYSTONE

Whether it's tailgating, taking the wrong lane or using a cell phone at the wheel - many drivers risk high fines on Swiss freeways without realizing it. These seven mistakes not only cost money, but also endanger safety.

Sven Ziegler

Anyone who drives too fast risks a hefty fine - every driver knows that. But other mistakes on the highway can also be expensive. blue News shows the seven most common mistakes and how to avoid them.

Driving too slowly

Driving too fast is severely punished in Switzerland - that is well known. What is less well known is that driving too slowly can also result in a fine. On freeways, a minimum speed of 80 km/h applies in accordance with the Signalization Ordinance (SSV). Vehicles that cannot drive at least 80 km/h due to their design are not even allowed on the highway. Staying significantly below this speed without a compelling reason is considered a traffic obstruction. According to the Road Traffic Act (SVG), no one is allowed to disrupt the flow of traffic unnecessarily.

Anyone who drives too slowly without good reason not only endangers the flow of traffic, but also provokes risky overtaking maneuvers. It is particularly tricky when there is a traffic jam behind the "slow driver". One case shows the consequences: A driver was fined almost 2,500 Swiss francs because she was only traveling at 43 km/h on an 80 km/h stretch of road.

This was deemed to be grossly obstructing traffic. Driving slowly is a simple traffic offense; in serious cases, you could be charged or have your driver's license revoked. Tip: Adapt your speed to the circumstances - slowing down in bad weather or heavy traffic is permitted, but if there is no reason to do so, keep your speed up.

Too little distance

Tailgating is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the freeway. The law stipulates that you must always keep a sufficient distance from the vehicle in front. Although the SVG does not specify concrete meters, courts are guided by rules of thumb such as "half the speedometer" or the two-second rule. At 120 km/h, a distance of around 60 meters is required - more if it is wet or visibility is poor.

If you keep a shorter distance, you can expect hefty penalties. A distance of less than 1.8 seconds will be expensive, and less than 0.6 seconds could result in a driving disqualification. In extreme cases, for example at just 0.3 seconds, a fine of several thousand francs and up to two years' disqualification from driving can be imposed.

Tailgating is often classified as a serious traffic offense. Therefore: consciously keep your distance, use delineators as a guide and do not let tailgaters tempt you to drive dangerously.

Wrong lane entry

Merging onto the highway often causes stress. Basic rule: Moving traffic has right of way - simply putting on your indicators and pulling over is prohibited. Anyone entering the highway must accelerate quickly and try to get up to the speed of the right-hand lane.

Many people make the mistake of pulling in too early or braking abruptly at the end of the driveway. This is dangerous and can cause serious accidents. The acceleration lane should be used in full. If there is no gap available, you may continue briefly on the emergency lane as an exception - but only to avoid a dangerous standstill. Since 2021, the zipper principle has also applied at entrances in traffic jams: alternate merging is mandatory, violations cost 100 francs.

Blocking the left lane

Anyone who drives permanently in the left lane without the intention of overtaking is in breach of the right-hand driving rule. This stipulates that you must drive on the right as far as possible - overtaking is the exception. Unnecessary driving on the left costs a fine of 60 francs.

This also includes staying in the middle lane even though the right lane is free. There are exceptions in the case of dense convoy traffic or several overtaking maneuvers in direct succession. Continuously driving on the left causes frustration, provokes tailgaters and can lead to risky right-hand overtaking maneuvers. After overtaking, get back into the right-hand lane as soon as possible - this ensures smooth traffic flow and less stress.

Inappropriate driving style in traffic jams

Traffic jams are an exceptional situation in which many mistakes are made. If you react too late, you risk rear-end collisions. The most important rules here are to reduce your speed early, switch on your hazard lights and keep sufficient distance.

Frequent mistakes are hectic lane changes or ignoring the emergency lane. This has been mandatory for several years: in two lanes, swerve to the left and right, in three lanes the left lane to the left and all others to the right. Anyone who blocks it pays a fine of 100 francs. The emergency lane may only be used in traffic jams in the event of an emergency - it is taboo for making faster progress.

Cell phone at the wheel

Using your smartphone while driving is prohibited and extremely dangerous. Making calls without a hands-free device costs 100 francs. If you have an accident, you could be disqualified from driving and face a heavy fine or even imprisonment.

Around 40 percent of all traffic accidents in Switzerland are due to distraction, often caused by cell phones. At 100 km/h, you can cover over 80 meters in three seconds while driving blind. Therefore: mute your cell phone and put it out of reach, set your navigation system before driving and stop for phone calls.

Wrong behavior in the event of a breakdown

In the event of a breakdown or accident on the highway, safety first. Stopping unnecessarily is prohibited, and you will be fined 120 francs if your tank is empty.

Move the vehicle to the emergency lane, switch on the hazard warning lights, move all occupants behind the crash barrier and set up a warning triangle 100 meters behind the vehicle. Safety vests are not compulsory, but are strongly recommended. If you do not secure the accident site, you risk liability in the event of subsequent accidents and further penalties.