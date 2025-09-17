It is essential to charge your smartphone correctly. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Many smartphone owners charge their device incorrectly - and thus unknowingly shorten the life of the battery. With a few simple tricks, you can avoid a lot of trouble.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many cell phone users charge incorrectly - this damages the battery and safety.

Heat, cheap cables and incorrect charging habits are the biggest battery killers.

With a few simple tricks, your smartphone will last much longer. Show more

Our smartphone is our constant companion - so it's all the more annoying when the battery drains faster than expected. It's often everyday habits that put a strain on the battery. Whether it's cheap cables, charging at night or incorrect temperatures: small mistakes add up and cause your phone to lose power much sooner.

With the right charging behavior, you not only extend the life of your device, but also its safety. After all, overheating, short circuits or even fire hazards are not uncommon if you do it wrong. Here you can find out which seven mistakes are particularly common - and how you can avoid them from now on.

Using cheap accessories

Many smartphone owners turn to cheap chargers and cables from third-party providers to save money. The problem: inferior electronics can cause voltage spikes and are often not optimally matched to the respective device.

As a result, the battery suffers more quickly and performance drops - original accessories are more expensive, but ensure a constant voltage and protect the battery. As a result, the smartphone remains powerful for longer.

In addition to the power supply unit, the same applies to the cables. Cheap or damaged cables can not only lead to slow charging, but in the worst case can also cause a short circuit. It is therefore worth opting for high-quality cables and checking them regularly. Defective cables should be replaced immediately.

Leaving your smartphone out in the heat

Whether at a picnic in the park or on the car dashboard - in summer we often leave our cell phones out in the blazing sun. Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to temperature. Extreme temperatures - both heat and cold - put a strain on the battery cells.

Mistakes can also happen when charging correctly. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

The optimum operating temperature is between 0 and 35 degrees. If you regularly charge your device in a hot environment, you risk reduced capacity and permanent damage.

Cold is also treacherous: the battery discharges much faster in frost. Therefore, do not leave your phone in the car in winter and warm it up to room temperature before charging. Temperature fluctuations can also cause condensation to form inside - this also damages the electronics.

Always charge full or empty

Many people believe that a full charging cycle - i.e. from 0 to 100 percent - is good for the battery. The opposite is true: according to experts, modern lithium-ion batteries should be kept at a charge level of between 20 and 80 percent wherever possible. Both deep discharging and continuous full charging put a strain on the cells and shorten their service life. If you repeatedly charge your smartphone to 100 percent overnight, you will reduce the number of charging cycles.

It is better to briefly recharge the phone more often and not let the charge level drop completely. Some manufacturers now offer a protection mode that stops the charging process at 80 percent - this function should be activated. Experts recommend a battery level of around 50 percent for long periods of storage, for example when using an older device as a spare.

Charge under the pillow

The smartphone lies on the bedside table, is charged overnight and the battery is full in the morning - convenient, but risky. Experts warn against hiding the device under the pillow or in blankets: This prevents the heat generated during charging from escaping, leading to overheating or, in extreme cases, a fire hazard. The storage compartment in the sofa or a stuffed backpack are also unfavorable places.

Instead, place the cell phone on a hard, smooth surface when charging so that air can circulate. A power strip with overheating protection offers additional safety. If you don't need a vibrating sound at night, you can put the smartphone in another room and set the alarm clock to a different time.

Charging with a battery case

Battery cases promise longer runtimes, but are counterproductive when charging. This is because both the phone and the case heat up when charging. The double heat development increases the temperature in the device and puts a strain on the sensitive lithium-ion cells. Overheated batteries lose capacity and, in the worst case, can blow up or catch fire.

If you are using a battery case, remove it during charging. Alternatively, you can also use separate power banks. These provide energy on the go without heating up the smartphone. However, power banks should not be left connected permanently.

Store the empty battery for a long time

Many people put old smartphones with a completely empty battery in a drawer. This is a mistake: if the battery is stored deeply discharged, the cells can be damaged to such an extent that they can no longer be reactivated. The experts recommend storing the device at around 50 percent charge and recharging it every few months to compensate for self-discharge.

Devices that are left unused on the charger for a long time are also at risk of deep discharge. A permanently full battery puts the cells under tension and causes them to age more quickly. Therefore, ensure a moderate charge level - even with spare smartphones.

Wrong order when plugging in

It sounds trivial, but it's important: if you plug the charging cable into the phone first and then into the socket, you risk damage. The technology magazine "Chip" quotes the manufacturer Huawei, according to which overvoltages can occur if the connection is reversed. This can lead to data loss, reduced battery life or even a defective device.

The correct approach is to plug the power adapter into the socket first and only then connect the cable to the cell phone. This will stabilize the voltage before it reaches the device. Also make sure you don't pull too hard on the cable and regularly remove dust from the socket - otherwise there is a risk of loose contacts.