The bright sun can quickly lead to mistakes when driving. Picture: Keystone

Flip-flops at the wheel, pets in a hot car or poorly secured roof boxes - the same dangerous mistakes happen again and again on Swiss roads in summer. We show you what they are - and how to avoid them.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Summer heat and reckless driving lead to avoidable accidents every year.

Typical mistakes include wearing the wrong footwear, failing to secure loads and overheating vehicles.

Experts warn that some violations can lead to fines, disqualification or even imprisonment. Show more

The summer vacations also increase the risk of certain driving errors. Police, traffic and animal welfare organizations warn of the same dangers every year - and their possible legal consequences.

Driving with flip-flops or barefoot

Permitted, but risky: without a firm grip on the pedals, the braking distance increases and the risk of slipping off the pedal increases significantly. If an accident occurs, unsuitable shoes can be considered a contributory cause. In addition to a fine, this can also mean the withdrawal of your driving license - especially in cases of gross negligence. Insurance companies may also reduce benefits if unsafe footwear has contributed to the accident.

Legally, neither the Road Traffic Act (SVG) nor the Traffic Regulation Ordinance (VRV) prescribes special footwear. Nevertheless, police and accident experts advise drivers to always wear sturdy, non-slip shoes. If you are wearing flip-flops, you should switch to sturdy shoes for the journey - light sneakers in the trunk are ideal.

Topless at the wheel

Light clothing or even driving without a top is generally permitted in Switzerland. However, it can be considered "indecent behavior" if other road users feel disturbed. If sexual intent is suspected, a fine for public indecency may be imposed. Even if such cases are rare, there have already been reports of drivers showing too much skin.

Apart from the legal aspects, a naked upper body also poses safety risks. The seatbelt can cut directly into the skin during emergency braking and cause painful injuries. Sunburn through the side window is also not uncommon. For this reason, a light T-shirt or a thin cover-up is recommended in summer to protect the skin.

Forgetting pets in the car

Just a few minutes are enough to turn a parked car into a death trap for animals. When the outside temperature is around 24 °C, the interior can heat up to over 40 °C in half an hour. An open window lowers the temperature only minimally. In such situations, dogs can suffer heatstroke, circulatory collapse or irreversible organ damage within minutes.

The Swiss Animal Welfare Act classifies leaving animals in a hot car as cruelty to animals. Serious cases are punishable by up to three years' imprisonment. Passers-by are allowed to intervene if there is imminent danger - even breaking a window is permitted in such emergency situations. Animal organizations advise never to leave dogs alone in the car in summer and to plan regular breaks with water and shade when travelling.

Not drinking enough

Drinking enough is also important when driving. Picture: iStock/seb_ra

Heat puts a strain on your circulation and can severely impair your ability to drive. If you drink too little, you risk tiredness, dizziness and slower reaction times - similar to 0.5 per mille alcohol. High temperatures therefore also increase the risk of accidents, especially on long journeys or in traffic jams.

It is recommended that you regularly drink small amounts of water or unsweetened drinks. Heavy food should be avoided so as not to put additional strain on the circulation. If you show signs of circulatory problems, you should take a break in the shade. Even simple measures such as running cold water over your forearms and face can help to lower your body temperature.

Driving without sunglasses

Glare from low sun is one of the most common causes of impaired visibility on the road. Especially in the morning and evening, direct sunlight can make it difficult to see road signs or brake lights. The result: increased risk of accidents - the BFU also regularly warns of this in Switzerland.

Good quality sunglasses should always be to hand in summer. Anti-reflective lenses with sufficient tint and - if necessary - prescription lenses are recommended. Clean lenses also reduce glare. If you are surprised by bright light, you should adjust your speed and distance and, if possible, use the sun visor.

Incorrect use of the air conditioning

Many people turn the air conditioning up to full power as soon as they get into a heated car - but it is more effective to air out the car briefly first. Open the windows or doors for a minute, let the hot air escape, then switch on the air conditioning and close the windows.

Systems that are set too cold also pose health risks such as colds or circulatory problems. Experts recommend a maximum difference of 6 °C from the outside temperature and a setting of around 22 °C. The air flow should not be aimed directly at your face or body. In addition, leaving the engine running when stationary is prohibited and will be fined.

Inadequate load securing

Whether bicycles, roof box or camping luggage - loosely secured loads can become life-threatening projectiles in the event of emergency braking. Heavy objects belong at the bottom of the rear seat, lighter ones on top and everything must be firmly lashed down. Rubber expanders ("spiders") should not be used, as they bounce off easily.

The law stipulates that loads must not slip or fall off. Anyone who violates this rule will be fined, and in the event of an accident may even face criminal prosecution. Before long journeys, the TCS recommends checking and, if necessary, tightening the securing devices.