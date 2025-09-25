Proper ventilation needs to be learned. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Depositphotos

Correct ventilation is crucial for a healthy indoor climate. If you do it wrong, you risk mold and unnecessarily drive up heating costs. Many problems can be avoided with simple rules.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Correct ventilation saves energy and prevents mold.

Many people ventilate incorrectly - and thus drive up costs.

With simple rules, you can bring fresh air into your home. Show more

Fresh air within your own four walls is not only pleasant, but also important for your health and the fabric of your building. Proper ventilation prevents mold and ensures that heating costs don't skyrocket unnecessarily. However, many people make mistakes - often without realizing it.

Whether it's permanently tilted windows, incorrect timing or a lack of humidity control, even minor negligence can have consequences. A few simple rules can significantly improve the indoor climate - and reduce the risk of damage to your home.

Permanently tilted windows

Many people leave their windows permanently ajar, assuming that this ensures fresh air. However, air circulation is minimal, while the walls continually cool down. This in turn leads to moisture condensing more quickly on the surfaces - an ideal breeding ground for mold.

It is more effective to open the windows fully several times a day and ventilate the room crosswise or with a breeze for a few minutes. This creates a strong exchange of air without the building components cooling down unnecessarily.

Ventilate too infrequently

If you only ventilate briefly in the morning or forget to ventilate at all, you risk bad air and excessive humidity. In everyday life, cooking, showering or even breathing continuously causes moisture to collect in rooms. If this is not removed, the risk of mold growth increases.

Experts therefore recommend airing rooms three to four times a day. Just five minutes with the window wide open is enough to noticeably renew the room air.

Do not ventilate immediately after showering

You should air the room immediately after showering. IMAGO/Depositphotos

The bathroom is one of the most humid rooms in the house. Keeping the window closed after showering allows mold spores to settle in the joints or behind furniture. The problem can quickly become visible, especially in poorly ventilated bathrooms.

The simplest measure is to open the window wide immediately after showering and allow the moisture to escape. This keeps the air fresh and the surfaces dry.

Placing furniture too close to outside walls

Cupboards or sofas placed directly against cold outside walls block the circulation of air. Moisture builds up behind them, the walls cool down more and mold can form unnoticed.

A distance of at least five to ten centimetres between the piece of furniture and the wall ensures that air can circulate freely. This significantly reduces the risk of moisture stains.

Choosing the wrong combination with heating

Many people turn the heating off when airing - this is generally sensible as long as you remember to turn it on again afterwards. If the heating is left off for too long, rooms cool down considerably. Heating them up again then consumes more energy than if the heat is kept constant.

The following therefore applies: turn off the radiators when ventilating, but turn them up again immediately after closing the windows. This keeps the room temperature stable and energy consumption within reasonable limits.

Do not ventilate at night

The humidity in the bedroom rises significantly during the night. If you keep the windows closed after getting up, you run the risk of the moisture remaining in the walls. This leads to an unhealthy indoor climate and encourages mold in the long term.

A good blast or cross-ventilation in the morning brings freshness into the bedroom. It also ensures more restful sleep if the air quality remains permanently good.

Don't look at the humidity level

Many people rely on their gut feeling when it comes to ventilation. But this perception is often misleading. The risk of moisture condensing on cold surfaces increases from a relative humidity of 60 percent.

A simple hygrometer provides reliable information about the air humidity. If you regularly take a look at it, you will quickly recognize when ventilation is necessary - regardless of your subjective feeling.