Anxious waiting in Israel These are the 20 hostages still alive in the Gaza Strip
dpa
11.10.2025 - 19:14
Separated, chained, tortured: the last reports from the hostages in Gaza give an idea of what the 20 men still alive are going through. What fates are moving the country.
- Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the remaining Israeli hostages are to return to Israel.
- According to Israeli sources, 20 of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip are still alive.
- The kidnapped hostages could be released as early as Sunday.
As part of the agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war, all hostages abducted by Islamists are now to be released quickly. According to media in Israel, the men could return as early as Sunday. According to US President Donald Trump, he expects the handover to take place on Monday or Tuesday.
A total of 48 people are still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. They are being held in cruel conditions: Released hostages reported torture, severe abuse, hunger and terrible hygienic conditions. Who are the men who were abducted on 7 October 2023 when the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel?
Gali and Ziv Berman
Terrorists abducted the two 28-year-old twin brothers, who are also German citizens, from an Israeli border town. Both are to be held separately.
Alon Ohel
The German-Israeli was injured by terrorists after escaping from the Nova Festival to a safe room and may have been blinded in one eye. The 24-year-old pianist is believed to have been chained up while being held hostage.
Matan Zangauker
While his partner, who was also kidnapped, has already been released, the 25-year-old is still being held hostage. His mother is one of the best-known hostage relatives and a fierce critic of the government.
Hamas captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky held a symbolic wedding ceremony for her partner Matan Zangauker, who remains in Hamas captivity after 681 days.— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) August 17, 2025
Ilana was escorted down the aisle by Einav Zangauker, Matan’s mother, Jon Polin (father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin), Yehuda… pic.twitter.com/SD5xg0J4TS
Ariel and David Cunio
Ariel (28) and David Cunio (35) were kidnapped together with other relatives, including David's daughters, who are now five years old - all but the brothers were released. At this year's Berlinale, well-known German actors drew attention to the fate of actor David Cunio, who was represented with a film at the Berlinale in 2013.
Omri Miran
Omri Miran, now 48, from the border town of Nahal Oz, was reportedly abducted in front of his children. In addition to his wife, his two young daughters have been hoping "with all their hearts" to be able to embrace their father again, according to the family.
Omri Miran — a husband, a father of two daughters, Roni and little Alma — has waited 627 days. 🎗️— Bring Our People 🎗️ (@Bring_Daughters) June 24, 2025
He must come home now.#BringThemHomeNow pic.twitter.com/8XucAXnpW7
Eitan Horn
The Israeli (39) was visiting his older brother in Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of the Hamas massacre. The two men, both big football fans, were abducted - Iair Horn was released at the beginning of the year.
Guy Gilboa-Dalal
The now 24-year-old was abducted from the Nova Festival together with his best friend Eviatar David. At the beginning of the year, Hamas released footage showing both of them watching the release of other hostages and desperately pleading with the Israeli government to secure their release.
They're still holding Guy hostage.— The Voice Of Truth 🙌 (@thevoicetruth1) April 25, 2025
Let him go, monsters !#GuyDalalGilboa #LetThemGoNow pic.twitter.com/34ilqUhE2N
Eviatar David
The Israeli is Guy Gilboa-Dalal's best friend. In the summer, Hamas once again released an atrocity video showing the 24-year-old, emaciated to the bone, reportedly digging his own grave in a narrow tunnel.
Evyatar David, who was forced to dig his own grave, is, God willing, coming home. pic.twitter.com/BVfpjecOtc— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 8, 2025
Avinatan Or
Avinatan, now 32, was also kidnapped from the Nova festival - together with his girlfriend Noa Argamani. Israel's army freed Argamani last summer.
Bar Kuperstein
Bar Kuperstein (23) worked as a security guard at the Nova Festival. Relatives told the media that he had helped others there to get to safety from the terrorists.
Bar Avraham Kuperstein worked as security-man at the Nova Music Festival. In his free time, like his father, he volunteered as paramedic.— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) October 30, 2023
When the horrible shooting started at the festival, Bar chose to stay and help the security units to evacuate the participants, handing first… pic.twitter.com/MwRpDMTGoR
Eitan Mor
The 25-year-old Israeli was also responsible for security at the desert party and reportedly looked after injured festival-goers. In the past, his parents have spoken out against exchanging the hostages for Palestinians convicted of terrorism.
Rome Braslavski
According to the media, the German-Israeli was also employed as a guard at the festival and tried to rescue people on site. A propaganda video released by the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) a few months ago showed the 21-year-old looking haggard and pale.
Josef-Chaim Ohana
According to reports, 25-year-old Josef-Chaim Ohana also helped visitors to the music event during the massacre at the festival. In a video published by Hamas in May of this year, he said: "A whole country wants this nightmare to end."
Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 25— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2025
Stayed behind to help others escape the Nova festival.
In propaganda videos, he looks sick and pale. pic.twitter.com/uV0oF5xmnn
Elkana Bohbot
Elkana Bohbot (36), father of a young boy, also works at the Nova party. In a Hamas propaganda video published in May, Josef-Chaim Ohana said, among other things, that Bohbot, who appeared emaciated and apathetic, had tried to harm himself several times.
Nimrod Cohen
The young soldier was reportedly on guard duty near the Gaza Strip as part of his military service at the time of the massacre. According to the media, a released hostage is said to have told his parents that the now 21-year-old loved them and that they should not worry about him.
Maxim Herkin
Max Herkin (37), who was also kidnapped from the Nova Festival, is originally from Ukraine and has a young daughter. In a video published by Hamas in the summer, he said that the hostages did not feel like human beings.
We now have a sign of life from hostage Maxim Herkin. He is father to a 3 year old who hasn’t had her dad for half her life. His brother Pete is 11 and had his bar mitzvah the other day without his big brother. Maxim went to dance and ended up in hell.— Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) April 5, 2025
Get him home to them. pic.twitter.com/Ut9txt1fvE
Matan Angrest
Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier, was kidnapped from a burning tank, according to Israeli media. The 22-year-old was reportedly chained up and beaten.
Segev Kalfon
The Israeli was kidnapped when he tried to escape from the Nova Festival. In February, released abductees reported on their time with him - this was the first sign of life that Kalfon's family received from the 27-year-old man.