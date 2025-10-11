These are the 20 hostages still alive in the Gaza Strip Terrorists kidnapped the two 28-year-old twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, who are also German citizens, from an Israeli border town. Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network The German-Israeli Alon Ohel was injured by terrorists after fleeing from the Nova Festival to a shelter and may have been blinded in one eye. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire While his partner, who was also kidnapped, has already been released, 25-year-old Matan Zangauker is still being held hostage. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Ariel (28) was kidnapped together with other relatives. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire David Cunio was kidnapped together with his now five-year-old daughter and his brother Ariel. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The Israeli (39) was visiting his older brother in Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of the Hamas massacre. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Avinatan, now 32, was also abducted from the Nova Festival. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The 25-year-old Israeli was also responsible for security at the desert party and reportedly looked after injured festival-goers. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire According to the media, the German-Israeli was also employed as a security guard at the festival and tried to rescue people on site. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Elkana Bohbot (36), father of a young boy, also worked at the Nova party. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The young soldier was reportedly on guard duty near the Gaza Strip as part of his military service at the time of the massacre. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier, was abducted from a burning tank, according to Israeli media. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The Israeli was abducted as he tried to flee the Nova festival. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire These are the 20 hostages still alive in the Gaza Strip Terrorists kidnapped the two 28-year-old twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, who are also German citizens, from an Israeli border town. Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network The German-Israeli Alon Ohel was injured by terrorists after fleeing from the Nova Festival to a shelter and may have been blinded in one eye. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire While his partner, who was also kidnapped, has already been released, 25-year-old Matan Zangauker is still being held hostage. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Ariel (28) was kidnapped together with other relatives. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire David Cunio was kidnapped together with his now five-year-old daughter and his brother Ariel. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The Israeli (39) was visiting his older brother in Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of the Hamas massacre. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Avinatan, now 32, was also abducted from the Nova Festival. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The 25-year-old Israeli was also responsible for security at the desert party and reportedly looked after injured festival-goers. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire According to the media, the German-Israeli was also employed as a security guard at the festival and tried to rescue people on site. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Elkana Bohbot (36), father of a young boy, also worked at the Nova party. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The young soldier was reportedly on guard duty near the Gaza Strip as part of his military service at the time of the massacre. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier, was abducted from a burning tank, according to Israeli media. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire The Israeli was abducted as he tried to flee the Nova festival. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Separated, chained, tortured: the last reports from the hostages in Gaza give an idea of what the 20 men still alive are going through. What fates are moving the country.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the remaining Israeli hostages are to return to Israel.

According to Israeli sources, 20 of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip are still alive.

The kidnapped hostages could be released as early as Sunday. Show more

As part of the agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war, all hostages abducted by Islamists are now to be released quickly. According to media in Israel, the men could return as early as Sunday. According to US President Donald Trump, he expects the handover to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

A total of 48 people are still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. They are being held in cruel conditions: Released hostages reported torture, severe abuse, hunger and terrible hygienic conditions. Who are the men who were abducted on 7 October 2023 when the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel?

Gali and Ziv Berman

Terrorists abducted the two 28-year-old twin brothers, who are also German citizens, from an Israeli border town. Both are to be held separately.

Alon Ohel

The German-Israeli was injured by terrorists after escaping from the Nova Festival to a safe room and may have been blinded in one eye. The 24-year-old pianist is believed to have been chained up while being held hostage.

Matan Zangauker

While his partner, who was also kidnapped, has already been released, the 25-year-old is still being held hostage. His mother is one of the best-known hostage relatives and a fierce critic of the government.

Hamas captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky held a symbolic wedding ceremony for her partner Matan Zangauker, who remains in Hamas captivity after 681 days.



Ilana was escorted down the aisle by Einav Zangauker, Matan’s mother, Jon Polin (father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin), Yehuda… pic.twitter.com/SD5xg0J4TS — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) August 17, 2025

Ariel and David Cunio

Ariel (28) and David Cunio (35) were kidnapped together with other relatives, including David's daughters, who are now five years old - all but the brothers were released. At this year's Berlinale, well-known German actors drew attention to the fate of actor David Cunio, who was represented with a film at the Berlinale in 2013.

Omri Miran

Omri Miran, now 48, from the border town of Nahal Oz, was reportedly abducted in front of his children. In addition to his wife, his two young daughters have been hoping "with all their hearts" to be able to embrace their father again, according to the family.

Omri Miran — a husband, a father of two daughters, Roni and little Alma — has waited 627 days. 🎗️



He must come home now.#BringThemHomeNow pic.twitter.com/8XucAXnpW7 — Bring Our People 🎗️ (@Bring_Daughters) June 24, 2025

Eitan Horn

The Israeli (39) was visiting his older brother in Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of the Hamas massacre. The two men, both big football fans, were abducted - Iair Horn was released at the beginning of the year.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

The now 24-year-old was abducted from the Nova Festival together with his best friend Eviatar David. At the beginning of the year, Hamas released footage showing both of them watching the release of other hostages and desperately pleading with the Israeli government to secure their release.

Eviatar David

The Israeli is Guy Gilboa-Dalal's best friend. In the summer, Hamas once again released an atrocity video showing the 24-year-old, emaciated to the bone, reportedly digging his own grave in a narrow tunnel.

Evyatar David, who was forced to dig his own grave, is, God willing, coming home. pic.twitter.com/BVfpjecOtc — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 8, 2025

Avinatan Or

Avinatan, now 32, was also kidnapped from the Nova festival - together with his girlfriend Noa Argamani. Israel's army freed Argamani last summer.

Bar Kuperstein

Bar Kuperstein (23) worked as a security guard at the Nova Festival. Relatives told the media that he had helped others there to get to safety from the terrorists.

Bar Avraham Kuperstein worked as security-man at the Nova Music Festival. In his free time, like his father, he volunteered as paramedic.

When the horrible shooting started at the festival, Bar chose to stay and help the security units to evacuate the participants, handing first… pic.twitter.com/MwRpDMTGoR — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) October 30, 2023

Eitan Mor

The 25-year-old Israeli was also responsible for security at the desert party and reportedly looked after injured festival-goers. In the past, his parents have spoken out against exchanging the hostages for Palestinians convicted of terrorism.

Rome Braslavski

According to the media, the German-Israeli was also employed as a guard at the festival and tried to rescue people on site. A propaganda video released by the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) a few months ago showed the 21-year-old looking haggard and pale.

Josef-Chaim Ohana

According to reports, 25-year-old Josef-Chaim Ohana also helped visitors to the music event during the massacre at the festival. In a video published by Hamas in May of this year, he said: "A whole country wants this nightmare to end."

Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 25

Stayed behind to help others escape the Nova festival.

In propaganda videos, he looks sick and pale. pic.twitter.com/uV0oF5xmnn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2025

Elkana Bohbot

Elkana Bohbot (36), father of a young boy, also works at the Nova party. In a Hamas propaganda video published in May, Josef-Chaim Ohana said, among other things, that Bohbot, who appeared emaciated and apathetic, had tried to harm himself several times.

Nimrod Cohen

The young soldier was reportedly on guard duty near the Gaza Strip as part of his military service at the time of the massacre. According to the media, a released hostage is said to have told his parents that the now 21-year-old loved them and that they should not worry about him.

Maxim Herkin

Max Herkin (37), who was also kidnapped from the Nova Festival, is originally from Ukraine and has a young daughter. In a video published by Hamas in the summer, he said that the hostages did not feel like human beings.

We now have a sign of life from hostage Maxim Herkin. He is father to a 3 year old who hasn’t had her dad for half her life. His brother Pete is 11 and had his bar mitzvah the other day without his big brother. Maxim went to dance and ended up in hell.



Get him home to them. pic.twitter.com/Ut9txt1fvE — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) April 5, 2025

Matan Angrest

Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier, was kidnapped from a burning tank, according to Israeli media. The 22-year-old was reportedly chained up and beaten.

Segev Kalfon

The Israeli was kidnapped when he tried to escape from the Nova Festival. In February, released abductees reported on their time with him - this was the first sign of life that Kalfon's family received from the 27-year-old man.