Health insurance premiums, housing costs and taxes put many women in Switzerland under pressure. According to a new UBS study, 62 percent are confronted with financial challenges. At the same time, despite a good self-assessment, many hardly invest any money in wealth accumulation.

Women in Switzerland attach great importance to security when dealing with money. When it comes to investing, stability is clearly more important to them than wealth accumulation or returns. (Staged image of a bank consultation/symbol image]

No time? blue News summarizes for you 62 percent of women in Switzerland say they are currently facing financial challenges.

Health insurance premiums, taxes and housing costs are the biggest burdens on the household budget.

Many women rate their money management as good, but still refrain from investing.

Financial issues characterize the everyday lives of many women in Switzerland. This is shown by the "Women's Perspectives 2026" study published on Tuesday by the major bank UBS and the research institute gfs.bern.

According to the study, 62% of the women surveyed say they are currently facing financial challenges. 15 percent said they were experiencing major financial problems, a further 24 percent said they were experiencing moderate problems and 23 percent said they were experiencing minor problems. This proportion is significantly lower among men.

Current fixed costs are a particularly heavy burden. In first place are health insurance premiums, followed by taxes and housing costs. This is followed by everyday expenses, food, mobility and unexpected bills.

Security more important than returns

Women associate money primarily with stability and security. 94% of respondents stated that financial reserves give them a sense of security.

Their investment behavior is correspondingly cautious. For 57%, security is the main priority when investing. Wealth accumulation is cited by 34% as the most important goal, with only 21% citing returns.

Many do not invest at all

Around half of women say they have never invested money. They cite a lack of financial resources as a particularly common reason. Added to this are insecurity and the feeling that they have too little knowledge about investments.

Professional advice or active wealth accumulation therefore often remain the exception. According to the study, almost three out of ten women do not actively inform themselves about investment opportunities at all.

Those who do inform themselves often rely on traditional advice. Around 40 percent cite bank advisors as their most important source of information. Younger women, on the other hand, are more likely to seek information from friends and family.

Women underestimate their abilities

It is striking that many women have confidence in their own money management. More than eight out of ten respondents rate their financial skills as good or very good.

At the same time, 56 percent occasionally ask themselves whether they are making sufficient provision for the future. Most people counter financial challenges primarily with savings measures: 73% pay more attention to their spending and 56% check their budget regularly.

A total of 2037 people in Switzerland, including 1014 women, were surveyed for the study between December 2025 and January 2026. According to UBS, the survey is representative of the Swiss resident population.