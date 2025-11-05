View of the Emmen Center shopping mall in the canton of Lucerne: consumer habits are changing, say market researchers. KEYSTONE

Inflation, uncertainty, rethinking: the consumer world is changing. Branded goods are losing relevance - comfort, authenticity and Asian innovation are in demand. Four global trends show where the journey is heading.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to ongoing price pressure, consumers are increasingly turning to cheaper private labels, which is putting pressure on brand giants such as Nestlé and Coca-Cola.

According to Euromonitor, four global consumer trends will shape behavior until 2026: Convenience and naturalness, authenticity, tech-enabled health and the growing influence of Asian brands.

According to the study, products with a natural appeal, digital wellness solutions and culturally influenced innovations from Asia in particular offer new growth potential. Show more

The air is getting thin for consumer goods giants such as Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola.

While inflation is slowly easing worldwide, many consumers are keeping their wallets in their pockets, as "Finanz und Wirtschaft" writes. They are saving money when shopping: instead of expensive branded products, more and more cheaper alternatives and private labels are ending up in their shopping carts - from food to care products and cleaning products.

Euromonitor International has published a new study on consumer trends for 2026. Products with a natural claim could gain momentum. Malin Wunderlich/dpa

Sales growth can currently almost only be achieved through price increases. The stock market is punishing this: the shares of the industry giants are clearly lagging behind the market. But there is hope - albeit in the niche market.

Market researcher Euromonitor International has identified four megatrends that will influence consumer behavior worldwide until 2026:

Back to the comfort zone

In a world that is constantly in crisis mode, many people are longing for stability and control. Companies are challenged to deliver products that offer just that: Comfort, safety and well-being.

One example: air conditioning systems. In the face of increasing heatwaves, many consumers are reacting pragmatically - and prefer to rely on cooling rather than on climate policy debates. Global sales of air conditioning systems are expected to exceed 189 million units by 2026 - with strong growth outside the USA.

Natural ingredients are also in demand: over 8,000 products with "natural claims" were launched on the market between August 2024 and September 2025 alone. The desire for a "natural sense of well-being" is growing.

Blunt and unfiltered

Authenticity instead of gloss - that is the second major trend. Consumers, especially young women, are increasingly confident in expressing their individuality - for example in areas such as gaming, where the number of female gamers is growing significantly. The time of target group clichés is over.

Rewired well-being

Fitness has long been digital: wearables, smart health gadgets and personalized apps are booming. The trend towards tech-based self-optimization shows: Wellness is no longer just yoga and green smoothies, but a data-driven lifestyle.

"Rewired wellness" is the buzzword - a billion-dollar market that is far from exhausted.

The Asian wave is rolling

What is emerging in East Asia is also increasingly inspiring the West. Under the heading "The next Asian wave", Euromonitor brings together everything that is currently conquering the world stage from China, Japan and Korea: toys like Labubu, films like "KPop Demon Hunters" and electric cars from BYD.

The message is clear: Asian brands are innovative, digitally savvy and extremely competitive. Western companies must respond - with cooperation, cultural openness and targeted digital marketing, according to the authors of the study.