After nine years under South African control, Spar Switzerland belongs to the domestic market again. A group of investors led by Basel university lecturer Peter Weber is taking over the retail chain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Spar retail chain with over 360 locations is back in Swiss hands after more than nine years under South African control. A specially formed group of investors called Tannenwaldholding has taken over the company. Brands, locations and jobs are to be retained.

The sale price amounts to CHF 46.5 million, as announced by the South African former parent company on Tuesday. It could receive up to an additional 30 million francs at the end of 2027 if Spar Switzerland generates sufficient profits in 2026 and 2027.

The new Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-owner is capital market expert Peter Weber, as Spar Switzerland writes in a separate announcement.

With Weber, a new group is shaking up the Swiss retail trade. Weber, a capital market expert, was previously Managing Partner at the Arpig family office and a lecturer at the University of Basel. According to a spokesperson, he owns 60 percent of Tannenwaldholding. The remaining 40 percent is owned by Arpig and other related investors.

Who is behind the group of investors apart from Weber remains confidential. Only this much: they are exclusively Swiss shareholders with a strong network in the financial sector and from the retail and food sector, who think long-term and are clearly committed to Switzerland as a business location and to the Spar brand.

Prominent members of the Board of Directors

The most prominent figure on the Board of Directors is Reto Francioni, Chairman of the Swiss Board of Directors and former CEO of SIX and Deutsche Börse. Lawyer Daniel Häring is also a member of the Board. Management consultant Stefan Hromatka acts as a permanent advisor.

The investors - with the exception of Weber - are not known. However, they are all reportedly from Switzerland.

"See great potential"

"We see Spar as an important provider of basic services in Switzerland and as a traditional company with almost 300 years of history," Weber told the news agency AWP on request. "The model with locally anchored, mostly independent franchise partners is unique in Switzerland. It has great potential."

Spar Switzerland was acquired by the South African Spar Group in 2016, but the company was recently dissatisfied with its performance in Switzerland. Sales declined and amounted to just under CHF 750 million last year; the only time the company was able to grow was during the pandemic.

No job cuts planned

With its return to Swiss hands, Spar now wants to grow, according to reports. The new owners do not see themselves as short-term financial investors, but want to strengthen the model with independent franchise partners.

For the time being, everything will remain the same for customers: All formats such as Spar, Eurospar, Spar Express, Maxi and the TopCC gastro pick-up stores will continue to operate.

There will also be no changes for the 1600 employees. No job cuts are planned. Reto Suhner, who has been Head of Finance for many years, will lead the company as CEO on an interim basis. His predecessor Gary Alberts has resigned following the completion of the sale.