In a large-scale analysis, Servicevalue examined the popularity of Swiss companies. Surprisingly, a watch company took first place.

The Servicevalue agency examined the perception of Swiss employers on the Internet.

The ranking is based on 269,237 reviews of 805 companies, which were collected exclusively on Swiss websites and social media platforms.

A total of 122 companies were rated as "very attractive", with Servicevalue pointing to aspects such as working hours, salaries and corporate culture as key to long-term attractiveness. Show more

The question of which employer in Switzerland performs best was investigated by the Servicevalue agency. It published a ranking list showing which companies are perceived particularly positively on the Internet. The surprising result: watch manufacturer Tissot came out on top.

For this study, Servicevalue analyzed several hundred million Swiss internet sources - including editorial websites and social media platforms. German and Austrian domains were not taken into account in order to focus clearly on Switzerland. A total of 269,237 individual assessments of 805 companies were included in the survey.

The top 20 most attractive employers in Switzerland 1. Tissot (100 points)

2. Hälg Group (99.5)

3. Schneider Electric Switzerland (99.0)

4. Dosenbach-Ochsner (98.9)

5. Ricola (98.7)

6. amag (98.4)

7. BEKB/BCBE (97.7)

8. transgourmet/prodega (97.5)

9. pilatus (97.5)

10. Zug Cantonal Hospital (97.4)

11. Cognizant Switzerland (96.4)

12. Repower (96.2)

13. Bechtle (95.8)

14. Landi (95.7)

15. Breitlink (95.3)

16. Endress+Hauser (94.7)

17. SV Group (94.3)

18. R&M, formerly: Reichle & De-Massari (94.2)

19. St. Galler Kantonalbank (94.2)

20. Zühlke (94.2) Show more

The winner of the survey, Tissot, received the maximum score of 100 and thus set the benchmark. Companies that received above-average ratings were awarded the "High Attractiveness" rating. Companies that also exceeded the average for this group were awarded the "Very high attractiveness" rating - a total of 122 companies.

How the agency posed the question

The question for the ranking was as follows:

"In the following survey, we would like to record the image or attractiveness of companies as employers. The image describes the mood of the respective company and the attractiveness is the appeal as an employer. Evaluations always vary from individual to individual and depend on the expectations of the observer. Positive and negative associations as well as perceptions and information from others can help shape your overall impression. How would you rate the image or attractiveness of [company X] as an employer?"

The agency used a scale to depict the opinion:

- "excellent" (1)

- "very good" (2)

- "good" (3)

- "mediocre" (4)

- "poor" (5)

Servicevalue Managing Director Claus Dethloff emphasizes that despite its attractiveness for foreign workers, Switzerland must also stand up to national comparison in order to retain the best talent in the long term. According to Dethloff, this requires "employee-friendly working hours, attractive salaries, individual training opportunities and an appreciative corporate culture".