A beach on Crete. Tui and Kuoni confirm the Greek island as one of the top travel destinations. Picture: Keystone/Lefteris Partsalis/XinHua

The Swiss will still be traveling in 2025. But where to? Tui and Kuoni announce the top travel destinations and predict a good travel year.

Travel agencies and airlines in Switzerland are gearing up with new destinations for spring and summer 2025.

At Tui, Egypt, Turkey and Greece will continue to be top travel destinations.

Kuoni expects Finnish Lapland, the Maldives and Majorca to be the top destinations.

Swiss and Edelweiss already announced the new flight schedule in November. New exotic destinations can be found on it. Show more

The sun is calling: beach vacations will remain the frontrunners among travel bookings in 2025. Travel agencies Tui and Kuoni provide an insight into the most popular destinations for the Swiss in spring and summer.

But traveling also requires a means of transport. Swiss and Edelweiss announced back in November which flights and destinations will be added to the flight schedule.

Beach vacations remain popular

Classic beach holiday destinations will continue to dominate travel trends in 2025. According to a Tui spokeswoman, Egypt and Turkey are among the favorites for spring. Both countries offer pleasant temperatures and short flight times.

For the summer, the focus will remain on the European classics: Greece with the popular island of Crete, Spain with Mallorca and Turkey with Antalya lead the list of top destinations.

Trend destinations: Exoticism and adventure

In addition to the classics, exotic destinations are gaining in popularity. Cape Verde and Zanzibar in particular have established themselves as trend destinations. Zanzibar scores with a unique combination of dream beaches and safari adventures, which are increasingly attracting travelers.

Although Tui has not yet published an official study on travel trends for 2025, the current booking figures speak for themselves: beach vacations and sunny long-haul destinations are very popular. With its wide range of offers, the tour operator has vacation options for every taste - from classic beach vacations to exotic adventures.

Kuoni is also expanding

Markus Flick, spokesman for Kuoni, Helvetic Tours and Kuoni Specialists, says: "Our traditional Kuoni brand offers a large selection of new round trips, hotels, excursions and transfers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Tyrol."

If you want to go further afield, Kuoni lists the top destinations as follows:

Top destinations according to Kuoni Finnish Lapland

Maldives

Majorca

Phuket

Crete

Hurghada

Southern Turkey

Thailand (various destinations)

Iceland

Mauritius

Flick says: "However, there will still be shifts in this order." Classic beach holiday destinations such as the Balearic Islands or Greece are traditionally booked at very short notice - i.e. not yet in the old year.

The travel agencies' offers are based on the existing flight connections, which are worked out by the airlines. But what does the flight schedule look like?

The new Swiss and Edelweiss flight schedule

Swiss is adding several new destinations to its program from Zurich. From March to October 2024, travelers can now also fly to the following cities:

New flights from Zurich Nis (Serbia): An up-and-coming destination in the Balkans.

Heringsdorf (Germany): Perfect for those seeking relaxation on the Baltic Sea.

Montpellier (France): Ideal for city breaks and trips to the Mediterranean.

Dubrovnik (Croatia): A popular hotspot for tourists from all over the world.

The offer is also being expanded from Geneva: the direct connection to Berlin, which was launched in winter, is being continued and is now also available in summer.

In addition to the new routes, Swiss is increasing the frequency on existing connections, for example to Manchester (England), Krakow (Poland), Kosice (Slovakia) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Sister airline Edelweiss is adding exciting new destinations to its offering:

Edelweiss expands exotic route network Bristol (England): Charming city with cultural flair.

Calvi (Corsica): An insider tip for nature and beach lovers.

Tbilisi (Georgia): A gateway to the Caucasus with a fascinating mix of old and new.

Terceira (Azores): Dream destination for nature lovers and adventurers.

Zadar (Croatia): Perfect combination of beach vacation and cultural discovery.

Kittilä (Finland), previously a winter destination, will also be served in summer for the first time from next year.

The Swiss and Edelweiss 2024 summer timetable is valid from March 30, 2024 to October 25, 2025. With the new destinations and additional flights, the airlines are responding to the increasing demand for varied destinations in Europe and beyond.