Several hundred meters high, shining brightly or even floating: these Christmas trees from Italy to Rio de Janeiro show how spectacularly festive traditions are staged around the world.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Some spectacularly decorated Christmas trees shine around the world.

In many major cities, they are tourist attractions that can be seen from afar.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Christmas tree even floats in the middle of the sea. Show more

It is considered one of the most prominent in the world and is admired by millions of visitors: For the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York, a spruce up to 25 meters high is decorated with tens of thousands of lights every year. But there are also impressive Christmas trees away from Manhattan:

Gigantic: Monte Ingino in Gubbio (Italy)

Probably the largest Christmas symbol in the world is a monumental installation in the form of a fir tree in Gubbio in central Italy. The 750-metre-high and 450-metre-wide structure on the slopes of Monte Ingino will be lit up from 7 December 2025, with hundreds of colorful lights and kilometers of cabling creating a play of colors that can be seen from afar.

Traditional: Trafalgar Square in London (Great Britain)

One of the most traditional Christmas trees in Europe can be found in Trafalgar Square in London. Since 1947, the Norwegians have presented Londoners with a specimen every year - as a sign of gratitude for their support during the Second World War. This time, the 25-metre-high tree lights up from 4 December and rings in the Christmas season in London.

Beautiful: Cathedral Square in Vilnius (Lithuania)

The specimen on Cathedral Square in Vilnius is considered one of the most beautiful Christmas trees in Europe. In the Lithuanian capital, there is a new lighting concept every year. In 2025, the 20-metre-high fir tree, decorated with 400 ornaments, has been shining with 25,000 warm white LED lights since the end of November - an "authentic, timeless aesthetic" according to official information.

Glamorous: Galleria Vittorio Emanuele in Milan (Italy)

A modern and glamorous Christmas tree display can be seen in Italy's fashion capital. The indoor tree in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II has already been decorated with luxurious designs from brands such as Cartier and Swarovski. This year, the sparkling Christmas highlight will adorn the famous shopping mile from December 5.

Unusual: Botafogo Bay in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

After inconsistencies and breaks, there is once again a floating Christmas tree in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: since the end of November, an 80-metre-high structure has been moored in Botafogo Bay. The installation, which is around 100 meters from the shore, lights up with more than 2.3 million LED lights. Until 2015, a Christmas installation like this regularly floated on the lagoon.

Biblical: Nativity scene in Bethlehem (Palestinian territories)

For two years, there was no Christmas tree in the small town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank - according to tradition the birthplace of Jesus - due to the devastating Gaza war. However, in view of the ceasefire announced almost two months ago, the Christmas spirit is set to return this year. A magnificent Christmas tree was therefore ceremoniously lit on Saturday evening on Manger Square in front of the Church of the Nativity.