The Unicode Consortium has unveiled eight new emojis for fall 2025. However, many will not be able to use them until a few months later.

Gianluca Reucher

They have long since become an integral part of our everyday lives. When it comes to expressing ourselves without words, they are always the first choice in the world of social media. Now they are being expanded with an additional set: the Unicode Consortium has presented the new emojis for fall 2025.

A total of eight new emojis will be released with Unicode 17.0. Specifically, these are: a trombone, a treasure chest, a distorted face, an apple core, a battle cloud, a ballet dancer, a hairy creature and an orca.

Here are the new emojis:

These are the new emojis for fall 2025. Image: Unicode Consortium

New emojis probably not available on Apple and Android devices until early 2026

The emojis should be available on the first online services in fall 2025. However, it is to be expected that they will not yet appear directly on many end devices.

For example, the emojis that were released in fall 2024 were not available on Apple until March 2025. The new emojis may therefore not appear until early 2026 with iOS 26.4 and Android 17.