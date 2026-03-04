This is what the winning design for the new banknote series looks like. The new notes are to be introduced in the 2030s. However, the design may still change. sda

The Swiss National Bank has made its decision: The Lausanne-based design studio Emphase is to design the tenth banknote series. Their concept "Switzerland and its high altitudes" convinced the jury and the public - but it will be years before the final design is ready.

Samuel Walder

The Lausanne-based design studio Emphase won the SNB's competition to design the tenth series of banknotes with the theme "Switzerland and its high altitudes".

The design combines plant motifs with subjects from architecture, culture, transport and landscape, although the final design is still being determined by the Bank Council and the issue is not planned until the early 2030s.

Over 300 designers took part in the competition, twelve concepts were examined in depth and also publicly assessed by more than 100,000 people. Show more

The Lausanne design studio Emphase won the National Bank's design competition for the new banknote series. As the SNB announced on Wednesday, its design on the theme of "Switzerland and its high altitudes" won out against five other concepts.

The SNB has now commissioned the Emphase team from French-speaking Switzerland to develop the graphics for the tenth Swiss banknote series. In their design, various plants adorn the banknotes on one side and subjects from architecture, culture, transportation and landscape on the other.

However, the final appearance of the bills may still differ significantly from the competition design. The SNB's Bank Council will decide on the final design. The new banknotes are not expected to be issued until the early 2030s at the earliest.

More than 300 designers working in Switzerland originally took part in the competition. The SNB selected twelve concepts, which were assessed in several phases. In addition to an expert advisory board, over 100,000 people also took part in a public vote in summer 2025. The twelve submitted designs will be exhibited in the SNB Forum on Fraumünsterstrasse in Zurich from March 5 to 15.