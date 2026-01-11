The Federal Council's proposed tax on electric vehicles from 2030 is not met with undivided approval in this form. Archive image: Keystone

The Federal Council's proposed tax on electric vehicles from 2030 does not meet with much approval in this form. VCS and TCS say "yes, but", the parties want changes or reject the proposal altogether. The consultation ended on Friday, January 9.

The Federal Council is proposing two options for taxing electric vehicles from 2030: taxation per kilometer driven in Switzerland and taxation of electricity for charging. The necessary constitutional amendment would have to be approved by the people and the cantons.

The levy is the national government's response to the increasing electrification of transport. This is accompanied by a decline in revenue from mineral oil tax, which is paid by owners of combustion vehicles.

SVP calls for revision

The SVP rejects the proposal for fundamental revision and rejects "in particular the cemented taxation of car drivers in favor of the general state coffers", as it writes in its statement. It is against the misappropriation of road users' financial resources.

According to the SVP, the core demand is that the revenue must be allocated in full to the National Roads and Agglomeration Traffic Fund and the special financing of road traffic, without any money being diverted to the general federal budget.

FDP in favor of alternative transitional solution

Meanwhile, the FDP argues that those who use state services should also pay for them. The state should not favor or disadvantage any technology. If electromobility is to be promoted, it should be done openly and in a targeted manner.

Nevertheless, the party is not convinced by either implementation option. The technical and practical implementation of both of the Federal Council's options is "anything but trivial". There is also the threat of more bureaucracy for both citizens and the state.

The FDP is calling on the Federal Council to apply an alternative transitional solution and to strive for a practicable and fair reform of the taxation of electric vehicles in the long term. For example, a moderate flat rate with differentiation according to weight or engine power is conceivable as a transitional solution, according to the party.

GLP against levy

The GLP rejects the introduction of a levy for electric vehicles from 2030 and calls on the Federal Council to instead improve the framework conditions for the spread of electromobility with a view to achieving climate targets.

Although the electrification of transport is central to sustainable mobility, the party argues that an additional levy for electric vehicles from 2030 would jeopardize the progress made and further electrification.

Greens: No new fossil vehicles

The Greens, on the other hand, welcome the introduction of a levy on the mileage of electric vehicles from 2030. This is a logical step to ensure that electromobility is financed in line with the polluter-pays principle, the party writes in its statement.

At the same time, this should not be viewed in isolation, but must be part of a consistent climate policy. The Greens emphasize that this requires a clear plan to stop new fossil fuel vehicles from being put on the market and a consistent channeling of funds into sustainable mobility.

TCS in favor of a phased approach

The Swiss Transport Club (VCS) is calling for e-cars to be taxed from 2035 at the earliest - in line with climate policy. The levy on electric vehicles, as proposed by the Federal Council in its consultation draft, is basically a step in the right direction.

However, it should not jeopardize the overarching climate policy goals by being introduced by 2030. However, the VCS emphasizes that the planned levy for electric cars is in line with the polluter-pays principle. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) advocates a phased approach.

In a first step, e-cars should be taxed at a flat rate. This flat rate, which is based on the weight of the vehicle, should initially be moderate so as not to slow down the spread of electromobility. In the medium term, it should be based on a polluter-pays tax on electricity consumption. The key is to secure the financing of transport infrastructure in the long term.