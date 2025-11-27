According to the list published by the business magazine "Bilanz", the wealth of the 300 richest people in Switzerland has reached a new record level. Symbolbild: Keystone

The richest Swiss individuals and families have amassed even more wealth in the current year. The wealth of the 300 richest individuals and families rose by 2.2 percent to a record value of over 850 billion Swiss francs in 2025, according to data from the magazine Bilanz.

Following a slight setback shortly after the coronavirus crisis, wealth has thus risen significantly for the third year in a row, according to the "Bilanz" report published on Friday. Above all, the positive development on the stock markets has caused wealth to swell.

Quite a few of the richest people are founders or heirs of large global corporations, some of whose value has risen significantly on the stock markets. The steadily rising real estate prices in Switzerland have also benefited the richest. A good half of the people on the richest list have assets of more than one billion francs.

As in the previous year, Chanel heir Gérard Wertheimer is at the top of the list with an estimated fortune of 33 to 35 billion francs. He was followed by the Roche heir families Hoffmann, Oeri and Duschmalé (30-31 billion).

Italian Andrea Pignataro, who has amassed assets of CHF 27-28 billion with his ION Investment Group, which specializes in financial information and lives in St. Moritz, came in third place for the first time.

Winners and losers

The Aponte family, which owns the shipping company MSC, recorded the largest increase in assets. Their holdings rose by 4 billion to between 24 and 25 billion francs. The Hoffmann/Oeri/Duschmalé (Roche), Safra (Bank, 24-25 billion) and Schindler/Bonnard (Schindler, 15-16 billion) families each gained two billion. The owner of the luxury group Richemont, Johann Rupert (12-13 billion), also became two billion richer as the share price rose.

The share price performance was also the main reason for the decline in the biggest losers. The shares of logistics companies Kühne+Nagel and Hapag-Lloyd, for example, fell significantly in value, reducing Klaus-Michael Kühne's fortune (CHF 21-22 billion) by CHF 6 billion. Other of his investments have also not performed well recently, for example he lost several hundred million in the Signa bankruptcy.

The Firmenich family (CHF 9-10 billion), major shareholders in the flavor and fragrance group DSM Firmenich, and Guillaume Pousaz (CHF 9-10 billion), founder of the payment platform Checkout.com, each lost CHF 5 billion.

The Blocher family drops out of the top 10

The Blocher family (14-15 billion) was no longer among the ten richest, having been held back primarily by the poor share price performance of Ems-Chemie and losing a billion in wealth. The Blochers were overtaken by another Swiss clan, namely that of elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler.

The richest Swiss include quite a few families. The Bertarelli family (pharmaceuticals, 17-18 billion) and the Jorge Lemann family (beer and fast food, 16-17 billion) are among the top 10.

Number of managers on the rise

However, not only heirs and company founders are listed in the ranking. For example, 18 managers also made it into the top 300, albeit in lower positions. Nevertheless, according to Bilanz, this is a record high. Novartis Chairman of the Board of Directors Giovanni Caforio, Zurich CEO Mario Greco and former Holcim and current Amrize CEO Jan Jenisch were added to the list with estimated assets of 100 to 150 million each.

The list also includes two big names from Switzerland's last remaining major bank, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti (200-250 million) and UBS CEO Colm Kelleher (200-250 million). Former Lindt&Sprüngli CEO Ernst Tanner (450-500 million) is also high up the list. At the top, however, is Lindsay Owen-Jones with 1 to 1.5 billion francs. The long-standing head of L'Oréal lives in Ticino.