Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe had to leave because of an undisclosed love affair with a direct subordinate. Other CEOs have also suffered from affairs within the company.

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe had to leave because of a love affair with a direct subordinate.

He had not disclosed the relationship as required by the company's code of conduct.

Numerous other company bosses have also suffered the consequences of their love affairs within the company. Show more

Swiss food giant Nestlé has dismissed its CEO Laurent Freixe with immediate effect after just one year in office. The reason was an undisclosed relationship with a direct subordinate, which was seen as a breach of the code of conduct at the world's largest food company. Internally, employees had reported the incident to the Board of Directors.

Freixe is not an isolated case: from time to time, top managers lose their jobs because of relationships in the workplace. It becomes particularly tricky when power imbalances, secrecy or conflicts of interest are involved. For company bosses, affairs can mean the end faster than weak figures.

Andy Byron (astronomer): The head of the US tech company resigned in July 2025 after a viral "kiss cam" video showed him with HR manager Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert - both were married. The company emphasized the role model function of managers. Shortly afterwards, Cabot also left Astronomer.

Ashley Buchanan (Kohl's): The CEO of the US department store chain was dismissed in 2024 after just 100 days in office. The reason was a covert relationship with a consultant whose company received orders from Kohl's. The conflict of interest led to his immediate dismissal "for cause" - without severance pay.

Richard White (WiseTech Global): The Australian tech billionaire stumbled over reports of affairs with employees and business partners. The media accused him of linking personal relationships with business benefits. White stepped down as CEO in 2024, but remained influential as Executive Chairman.

Steve Easterbrook (McDonald's): The Brit lost his CEO post in 2019 after just over four years, following revelations of a consensual relationship with a female employee. McDonald's spoke of a clear violation of company guidelines.

Brian Krzanich (Intel): In 2018, the long-standing CEO had to resign because he had concealed a relationship with a female employee. An internal company code of conduct prohibits managers from having relationships with subordinates. Intel emphasized the importance of strict compliance rules.

Noel Biderman (Ashley Madison/Avid Life Media): The CEO of notorious affair portal Ashley Madison resigned in 2015 after a massive data leak exposed personal emails and previous extramarital affairs, irrevocably damaging his credibility. In total, data from 32 million users including names, sexual preferences, addresses, credit card numbers and encrypted passwords had been published.

Harry Stonecipher (Boeing): In 2005, the then Boeing CEO resigned after a relationship with a female employee and manager became public. The company spoke of a loss of trust in the company management and saw Stonecipher's judgment impaired.