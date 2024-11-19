  1. Residential Customers
Töggeli talents These Büsis kick like champions

Nicole Agostini

19.11.2024

Have you ever watched two Büsis play Töggeli? No, then you have to watch this video. The cats Monte and Tiger are really good at it.

19.11.2024, 20:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Cat owner Lucy Ray has adopted two Büsis from the animal shelter: Tiger and Monte.
  • Tiger has a tabby coat and Monte has a black and white coat.
Show more

British cat owner Lucy Ray is amazed when she films her pets playing table football. You read that right. The two Büsis, Tiger and Monte, are playing like champions.

They seem to have understood the game very well, tricking each other and scoring goals.

Watch the video to see how such a match unfolds.

