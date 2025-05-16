US tariffs are likely to hit the Nidwalden aircraft manufacturer Pilatus hard. (archive picture) Keystone

Even if not everything is set in stone yet, the new US import tariffs on industrial goods and raw materials are likely to hit the Swiss economy hard overall. Some cantons will be particularly hard hit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A study shows which cantons will be hit hardest by Donald Trump's tariffs if they remain in place.

Major effects would be felt in Nidwalden, Jura, Obwalden and others.

Zurich, Basel and Schaffhausen are still little affected - but that could change. Show more

The cantons of Nidwalden and Jura would be the hardest hit by US tariffs, according to a study published today by the consulting firm Wüest-Partner. Basel-Stadt and Aargau, on the other hand, would get off lightly - at least as long as there are no tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

According to the authors of the study, there is a simple reason why the half-canton of Central Switzerland is most affected by US tariffs: Pilatus Flugzeugwerke, based in Stans, the capital of Nidwalden.

The USA is one of Pilatus' most important sales markets and the company is heavily export-oriented. As a result, the entire canton has by far the highest proportion of affected US exports.

In the canton of Jura, it is the local watchmaking and precision machinery industry that has a key sales market in the USA. According to Wüest Partner, the canton has the highest proportion of all cantons with over 20 percent of employees in sectors affected by customs duties.

Machinery, metal and electrical industries affected

This is followed by Obwalden, with a strong high-tech, food and plastics industry, followed by Solothurn, thanks to its significant machine and metal processing industry, and Appenzell Innerrhoden with a significant share of the electrical and machine industry.

According to the study, the situation is completely different in the cantons of Basel-Stadt and Aargau - albeit with a big question mark. Here, the pharmaceutical industry, which is currently (still) exempt from US tariffs, is so influential that only a small proportion of value creation is exposed to US tariffs.

According to the study, service and financial centers such as Zurich or purely tourist regions are also likely to be less affected by Trump's "tariff hammer".

Uncertainty for pharma

However, a completely new picture emerges if Donald Trump were to impose import duties on pharmaceutical products, as he has already threatened to do. And the reduction in drug prices that Trump is seeking would also have a negative impact on Swiss pharmaceutical companies and the corresponding cantons.

In a second scenario, Wüest Partner has applied the current standard US customs tariff of 10 percent to pharmaceutical products. And then the ranking looks completely different.

Due to the abolition of the duty exemption for the pharmaceutical industry, the canton of Basel-Stadt, with the global players Roche and Novartis, is suddenly the most affected by the tariffs. Schaffhausen follows closely behind with Johnson & Johnson as one of the canton's most important employers and one of the largest pharmaceutical producers in Switzerland.