From June, more eggs may be imported into Switzerland. This is because per capita consumption has risen sharply and Swiss producers can no longer keep up. In addition, the SBB is backtracking on its language regulations.

The Federal Council will allow additional imports of up to 10,000 eggs from June, as egg consumption is growing significantly faster than domestic production.

From June 4, SBB will once again explicitly refer to personal accidents as "personal accidents" instead of the more neutral term "external event".

Swiss will be flying to new destinations in June. These include a city in Serbia and the south of France.

Cell phones must comply with new EU directives from June. The screws are being tightened.

Dog owners beware: From June, first-time dog owners in the canton of Zurich will have to take a dog training course. Show more

These changes await you from June 1:

Agriculture

Because Swiss egg producers are unable to meet demand, the Federal Council is increasing the import quota from June 1. Until the end of the year, additional imports of a maximum of 10,000 eggs will be possible at a reduced rate of duty.

The reason for this is the significant increase in demand. According to market data, per capita consumption climbed by 9 to 198 eggs per year from 2023 to 2024 alone. That is an increase of almost 5 percent. Production only increased by 2.8 percent during this period, which is why additional imports are needed.

Trains to Italy

Good news for Italy fans on the rails: SBB is expanding its summer connections to the south! As Blick reports, citing the news agency SDA, the popular direct train from Zurich via Genoa now runs daily to Sestri Levante - and from June 8 even to Pisa!

But beware: if you want to travel to the Tuscan stronghold of Pisa, you will have to change trains to get there faster - despite the new direct connection.

Less pleasing for train lovers: the Eurocity connection from Zurich to Bologna will be completely canceled during the same period. This is due to construction work - the period from June to September 28 is affected.

Summer mood on the tracks - but not without a gap in the timetable. If you want to travel to Bologna, you will have to be prepared for alternative routes or longer journey times.

New entry regulations in the Schengen area

From June 15, a significant change for travel to the Schengen area will come into force: after years of delay, the Federal Council is activating several changes to the law relating to the Schengen Information System. The focus is on the long-announced European Travel Information and Authorization System (Etias).

Entry only with Etias authorization

In concrete terms, this means that citizens from visa-exempt third countries - such as the USA, Canada, Australia or the United Kingdom - will in future require an Etias permit before they are allowed to enter the Schengen area. Without the electronic travel document, it will no longer be possible to cross the border.

The system is comparable to the well-known US "ESTA" and is intended to close security gaps and improve checks on travelers. Etias is applied for online before departure and is valid for several years, provided there are no security concerns.

SBB will communicate differently

SBB is adapting its customer information in the event of personal accidents from June 4. Instead of the term "external incident", the term "personal accident" will be used on all communication channels in future. Experts expressed their concern.

SBB is thus pursuing the goal of more transparent communication, as stated in a press release. Previously, the term "accidents involving people" was only used in the trains and stations directly affected. Since last summer, the railroads have been using the term "external incident" on other channels.

In addition to accidents involving people, this also included people or animals near the tracks, collisions with animals or police operations. In this way, the public transport companies wanted to avoid copycat effects. The Zurich Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy (ZGPP) is concerned that this is now being reversed. The new language regulation could lead to more imitations. The term "personal accident" clearly contradicts the recommendations of suicide prevention.

Swiss flies to new destinations

Swiss is expanding its route network - the airline is adding three new summer destinations to its flight schedule in June, just in time for the vacation season. Passengers looking for a change can look forward to sun, beach and city flair.

From June 27, Swiss will be flying twice a week from Zurich to Montpellier - the charming city in the south of France attracts passengers with its southern lifestyle and proximity to the sea. Just one day later, on June 28, there will be a weekly flight to the German Baltic island of Usedom, more precisely to Heringsdorf - ideal for all those who love fresh sea air and sophisticated imperial spas.

From June 30, Swiss will also be flying twice a week to the Serbian city of Niš - an insider tip for culture lovers and anyone who wants to travel off the beaten tourist track.

Cell phones must now last longer

The EU is tightening the screws on the smartphone industry: From June 20, new ecodesign requirements will apply to cell phones and cordless phones. The aim: less electronic waste, greater longevity.

In future, batteries must still have at least 80 percent capacity after 800 charging cycles. In addition, spare parts will be available for up to seven years - including displays, cameras and charging sockets. And: security updates are mandatory for at least five years.

The new rules apply to all devices sold in the EU - and are also likely to affect Switzerland. The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) informed the SRF consumer magazine Espresso that such requirements are generally adopted into Swiss law.

With the new regulations, the EU wants to improve the reparability of appliances and combat the throwaway mentality. The aim is not only to protect the environment, but also to reduce the burden on consumers' wallets.

Dog course for first-time owners

From June, a new training requirement will apply to all dog owners in the canton of Zurich. In future, anyone who owns a dog must complete a practical course with at least six lessons - within a clearly defined time frame.

The course must start after the dog's sixth month of life and be completed no later than twelve months after adoption. New: Not only dogs, but also owners have to learn. Anyone who has a dog for the first time - or has not owned a dog in the last ten years - must also complete a theoretical training course, including an exam.

The measure is intended to increase safety in public spaces and strengthen the responsibility of dog owners. Violations of the new rules could result in fines or conditions in future.