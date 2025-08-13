Drought: When water becomes scarce - Gallery Lack of rain causes reservoirs in Turkey to dry up. (archive picture) Image: dpa Water is becoming scarce in Cyprus - and there are always major forest fires. (archive picture) Image: dpa The metropolis of Tehran is facing a water crisis. Image: dpa High temperatures are also currently prevailing in northern Italy. (archive image) Image: dpa The severe drought in France is causing particular problems for farmers. Image: dpa Drought: When water becomes scarce - Gallery Lack of rain causes reservoirs in Turkey to dry up. (archive picture) Image: dpa Water is becoming scarce in Cyprus - and there are always major forest fires. (archive picture) Image: dpa The metropolis of Tehran is facing a water crisis. Image: dpa High temperatures are also currently prevailing in northern Italy. (archive image) Image: dpa The severe drought in France is causing particular problems for farmers. Image: dpa

In Turkey they turn off the water in between, in Cyprus there is a drought alert, even in England there is a "significant water shortage". What is the threat?

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are currently huge problems with drought in many countries.

In Turkey, the water is being turned off in some of the tourist strongholds.

In some countries, the situation is becoming increasingly threatening. Show more

Countries such as Spain, Italy and Turkey are experiencing enormous problems with drought: huge forest and bush fires are occurring again and again and water is becoming scarce in many places. Major cities such as Athens are affected, as are regions in England and Iran, which is already plagued by drought. An overview.

Cyprus

Water reserves in Cyprus have fallen dramatically, according to the water management authority. The reservoirs are currently only 16.1 percent full - compared to 34.1 percent in the previous year. There has been too little rainfall for three years in a row. The priority is to prevent water shortages in the important tourism sector, reported the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (RIK).

More desalination plants are to be built to combat the water crisis. Twelve plants are already in operation, but they are not enough. The government is calling on the population to use water sparingly.

Forest fire in Cyprus: A man walks through a burnt area in the village of Souni. Bild: Petros Karadjias/AP/dpa

Turkey

The water is repeatedly turned off, especially in the tourist regions on the Aegean. The metropolis of Izmir, for example, is reducing its water supply on an hourly basis until the end of August because the water levels in the dams continue to fall. The vacation resort of Bodrum is also repeatedly turning off the water. In the vacation regions, the number of people who need to be supplied with drinking water increases many times over in the summer.

Turkey is also struggling with intense heat this summer, which increases evaporation. According to the weather service, it was the hottest July in 55 years. Last year, 22 percent less rain fell in the Aegean region than usual on average. Experts blame climate change for increasing extremes and longer periods of drought.

A forest fire at the beginning of July in the province of Izmir (archive photo) Bild: Cengiz Malgir/DIA Photo/AP/dpa

Greece

The reservoirs here are also at historic lows. Reserves around the capital Athens have fallen by 50 percent compared to 2022. According to the government, the aim now is to radically modernize the country's water management, make it more efficient and create incentives for investment.

In future, the main focus will be on new technologies such as desalination of seawater. However, the plants are not without controversy - they are considered expensive, energy-intensive and not very environmentally friendly.

Burnt-out cars are reflected in the water after a forest fire in the village south-east of Athens. Bild: Michael Varaklas/AP/dpa

Iran

Iran is one of the driest countries in the world. In recent years, experts have noticed a significant decrease in rainfall, while at the same time droughts and other extreme weather events are on the rise. The water crisis has been a long time in the making - this summer it is hitting the capital Tehran with its more than 15 million inhabitants particularly hard.

According to the authorities, the city is at risk of running out of water in October. The water levels in the dams are dangerously low. The government is responding with drastic measures: In many parts of Tehran and other cities, the water supply is interrupted for hours every day.

The metropolis of Tehran is facing a water crisis. Bild: str/-/dpa

Spain

Spain is not currently suffering from an acute water shortage. After heavy rainfall at the beginning of the year, the reservoirs in this popular vacation destination are still well filled, even if the levels drop in midsummer due to the weather and increased consumption during the vacation season. The level is currently at 64 percent of total capacity.

Nevertheless, there are local supply problems - including on Mallorca. The Pla region in the interior of the island is particularly affected, where the Balearic government has recently declared a drought alert. According to the authorities, there is a water shortage across almost the entire archipelago. Reservoir levels fell to an average of 43 percent in July - three points below the previous year's level.

Five regions in Spain are on orange alert, including Madrid. Bild: Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

England

Parts of England are also struggling with depleted water supplies and drought these days. According to the UK Environment Agency, there is a "nationally significant" water shortage. Five regions are suffering from drought and six others from persistently dry weather. Water levels in many rivers and reservoirs are below normal for this time of year.

England is currently experiencing its driest six months since 1976, and a national association of organizations, including the Met Office, is warning that climate change is exacerbating droughts. This has already led to restrictions in some places: In Yorkshire, garden watering by hosepipe was banned a few weeks ago.

Cooling down is the order of the day. Bild: Thomas Warnack/dpa

Italy

Italy is also struggling with drought. The heatwaves of the past few months and the lack of rain have not only caused fields to wither, but have also caused hardship for livestock. However, according to the latest data from the Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA), the water shortage varies greatly from region to region: While the north is experiencing only minor shortages, the situation in central and southern Italy is becoming much more acute. The situation in Sicily remains particularly critical.

The situation is also tense on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, where the regional water system only had half of its storage capacity at the end of July. In some regions, levels were even as low as around twelve percent.

The north of Italy is also currently experiencing high temperatures. (archive picture) Bild: Francesco Enriquez/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

France

In more and more places and regions in the south of France, the authorities are imposing restrictions on water use in view of the persistent drought and extreme heat. The priority is to maintain the drinking water supply. Due to falling groundwater supplies and water levels in the rivers, restrictions are being imposed on agriculture. However, swimming pools may no longer be filled, cars may no longer be washed and public green spaces and private gardens may no longer be watered - with the exception of vegetable gardens.

Temperatures in France often rise well above 40 degrees. Bild: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/dpa

South-East Europe

The drought is also affecting south-eastern Europe. On the lower reaches of the Danube, the water level regularly drops, causing ships to get stuck in sandbanks and sunken shipwrecks to reappear. There are fears of disasters in many places. Croatia has already declared several regions in the north to be drought disaster areas. In Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary and Romania, municipalities are repeatedly banning the watering of gardens, the filling of pools and the washing of cars.